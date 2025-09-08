“Frustrating”: Shane van Gisbergen makes feelings known as NASCAR championship hopes take a hit after poor WWTR result

Shane van Gisbergen addressed his poor Enjoy Illinois 300 result at the World Wide Technology Raceway this Sunday. Sharing his thoughts on social media, the Trackhouse Racing driver termed his outing as frustrating, as he suffered a huge blow ahead of the final round of 16 playoffs race at Bristol.

Gisbergen started his race from 18th place after an underwhelming qualifying effort on Saturday. He lined up ahead of Chase Elliott and behind AJ Allmendinger. After starting from 18th place, he finished Stage 1 in 12th place.

In Stage 2, he moved to 20th place, before coming home in 25th place. He spun during the second round of 16 playoffs race, and it cost him multiple places. As the race concluded, he took to his social media account to let his feelings known. Taking to the micro-blogging site, X, formerly Twitter, here's what SVG wrote:

"We were too tight in traffic, eventually got on the other side of it but made a mistake and spun. We were probably a 15th-place car, but then detuned it a little bit and ended up P25. Little frustrating, but it’s kind of where we’re at. Onto Bristol 👍"

Currently, Shane van Gisbergen is languishing at the bottom (in 14th place) of the playoffs with -15 points to his name. He needs a win at the upcoming Cup Series race at Bristol, or extract an excellent finish to qualify for the playoffs round of 12.

Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin claimed the victory at the World Wide Technology Raceway to secure his fifth win of the season. He finished the race ahead of JGR teammate, Chase Briscoe and Hendrick Motorsports' Chase Elliott.

What did Shane van Gisbergen say after Illinois race?

Following the conclusion of the Enjoy Illinois 300 at the World Wide Technology Raceway, Shane van Gisbergen shared his thoughts. Speaking to the media in the post-race interview, here's what the Trackhouse Racing driver said:

Shane van Gisbergen (88) during practice and qualifying for the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway. - Source: Imagn

“We were too tight in traffic, and then eventually got on the other side of it and I made an error and spun. We just couldn’t get it back. We weren’t amazing. We were probably a 15th-place car, but then detuned it a little bit and ended up where we did."

"Little frustrating, but it’s kind of where we’re at. 20th and 15th is a huge improvement for us, but obviously in the playoffs, you expect more. There’s that pressure there," he added.

Joe Gibbs Racing drivers, Denny Hamlin and Chase Briscoe have already qualified for the NASCAR playoffs round of 12. Austin Dillon, Alex Bowman, and Josh Berry are currently under the playoff cutline.

