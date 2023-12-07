Full 2024 ARCA Menards Series schedule announced 

ARCA Menards Series has released its race schedule for the 2024 season.

The 2024 ARCA Menards Series calendar will feature 20 races once again, with ARCA East continuing to feature eight races whereas ARCA West features 12.

Five of the eight ARCA East races will be held in combination with the ARCA Menards Series. On the other hand, one of the 12 ARCA West races will be a combination race.

Similar to 2023, the next ARCA East season kicks off on March 23 at the Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Florida. It is a combination race with ASA All-Star Series.

The remaining four combination races from the East series will be held at Iowa, Lucas Oil IRP, Milwaukee, and the final race of the season at Bristol.

The kickoff and finale for ARCA West continue to feature at Phoenix Raceway in March and at the NASCAR’s Champion Weekend at Phoenix Raceway in November respectively.

However, shuffling things up is the Tri-City Raceway. The West Richland racetrack replaces Evergreen Speedway. Kevin Harvick's Kern Raceway will play host to the penultimate race of the season.

ARCA Menards Series 2024: Full schedule for the next season

Arca East

- March 23: Five Flags Speedway, Pensacola, Florida

- April 26: Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Delaware

- May 11: Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway, Nashville, Tennessee

- May 18: Flat Rock Speedway, Flat Rock, Michigan

- June 14: Iowa Speedway, Newton, Iowa

- July 19: Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Brownsburg, Indiana

- Aug. 25: The Milwaukee Mile, West Allis, Wisconsin

- Sept. 19: Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tennessee

Arca West:

- March 8: Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Arizona

- March 30: Irwindale Speedway, Irwindale, California

- April 20: Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway, Bakersfield, California

- May 31: Portland International Raceway, Portland, Oregon

- June 7: Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, California

- July 4: Irwindale Speedway, Irwindale, California

- July 27: Shasta Speedway, Shasta, California

- Aug. 10: Tri-City Raceway, West Richland, Washington

- Sept. 21: Madera Speedway, Madera, California

- Oct. 5: All American Speedway, Roseville, California

- Oct. 26: Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway, Bakersfield, California

- Nov. 8: Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Arizona