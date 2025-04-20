Full race results of NASCAR ARCA Menards Series East Rockingham ARCA 125 at Rockingham Speedway

The 2025 NASCAR ARCA Rockingham ARCA 125 was finally done and dusted. The second race of the 2025 ARCA Menards Series East commenced at 1 pm ET on Saturday (April 19) at Rockingham Speedway, with 27 entries.
Brent Crews, driving the #81 Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing, won the first race of the 2025 ARCA Menards Series East in a dominant fashion. The win marked his first in the East Series and fourth overall in his ARCA series career.
Crews had the strongest car as he dominated the race, starting from the pole and leading a race-high 121 of 125 laps to cross the finish line in P1.
The 17-year-old Hickory, North Carolina, native crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of 6.142 seconds ahead of his teammate William Sawalich to grab the checkered flag.
Reflecting on his first win of his career in the NASCAR ARCA East Series at the historic 0.94-mile oval, Crews said in the post-race interview (via arcaracing.com):
“We had an amazing race car all day. I felt like it was really, really dominant and that made my job really easy. Clean air was huge. I was fortunate enough that I had a really, really good race car. Even when (Sawalich) was packing air on my right-rear, I felt like I had really good stability all race, which was a big thing.”
Meanwhile, William Sawalich finished runner-up, followed by Eloy Falcon, Patrick Staropoli, and Andy Jankowiak to complete the top five. Isaac Kitzmiller, Kole Raz, Lanie Buice, Lavar Scott, and Spencer Gallagher completed the top 10.
NASCAR 2025 Rockingham ARCA 125 final results
Below are the final results of the NASCAR ARCA Menards Series East Rockingham ARCA 125 at Rockingham Speedway:
- #81 - Brent Crews *
- #18 - William Sawalich
- #10 - Eloy Falcon *
- #25 - Patrick Staropoli
- #73 - Andy Jankowiak
- #79 - Isaac Kitzmiller *
- #76 - Kole Raz *
- #2 - Lanie Buice *
- #6 - Lavar Scott
- #24 - Spencer Gallagher
- #11 - Zachary Tinkle
- #28 - Austin Green *
- #34 - Austin Vaughn *
- #1 - Tim Monroe
- #12 - Takuma Koga
- #9 - Blaine Donahue *
- #23 - Tyler Reif
- #40 - Andrew Patterson *
- #31 - Tim Goulet *
- #56 - Timmy Hill
- #86 - A.J. Moyer
- #39 - Caleb Costner
- #6 - Nate Moeller
- #48 - Brad Smith
- #0 - Corey Aiken *
- #20 - Jake Finch
- #93 - London McKenzie *
Catch the NASCAR ARCA Menards Series East drivers next at the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway for the third race of the 2025 season on May 3, 2025.