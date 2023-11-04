NASCAR
  • Full race results of NASCAR ARCA Menards Series West at Phoenix Raceway

Full race results of NASCAR ARCA Menards Series West at Phoenix Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified Nov 04, 2023 21:05 IST
The NASCAR ARCA Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 100 is finally done and dusted. The final race of the 2023 ARCA Menards Series WEST started at 2:30 pm ET on Friday (November 3) at the Phoenix Raceway, with 28 entries.

William Sawalich, driving the #18 Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing, winning his first-career ARCA Menards Series West at the one-mile track in Avondale, Arizona.

Starting from the pole, Sawalich led all but seven of the laps in the final race and held off Dean Thompson in the closing miles to take the checkered flag. He crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of 0.85 seconds ahead of Thompson.

Speaking to media about his outing, Sawalich said:

“It was a good run with the Joe Gibbs Racing team. We had a really fast Sound Gear Toyota Camry, and really proud of what we did all year, and to close it out like this, it was a really good way to close it out.”

Meanwhile, Sean Hingorani clinched the 2023 ARCA Menards Series West title after a third-place finish at Phoenix Raceway.

Hingorani is followed by Jack Wood, Tyler Reif, Landen Lewis, Bradley Erickson, Tanner Reif, Kaden Honeycutt, and Sebastian Arias completes the top 10.

NASCAR ARCA Menards Series West: Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 100 final results

Below are the final results for the 2023 NASCAR ARCA Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 100 at the Phoenix Raceway:

  1. #18 - William Sawalich
  2. #20 - Dean Thompson
  3. #15 - Sean Hingorani
  4. #28 - Jack Wood
  5. #13 - Tyler Reif
  6. #97 - Landen Lewis
  7. #23 - Bradley Erickson
  8. #16 - Tanner Reif
  9. #17 - Kaden Honeycutt
  10. #2 - Sebastian Arias
  11. #25 - Toni Breidinger
  12. #46 - Justin Johnson
  13. #21 - Ethan Nascimento
  14. #70 - Kyle Keller
  15. #02 - Dylan Smith
  16. #7 - Takuma Koga
  17. #6 - Lavar Scott
  18. #11 - Robbie Kennealy
  19. #4 - Eric Nascimento Jr.
  20. #50 - Trevor Huddleston
  21. #41 - Johnny Borneman III
  22. #55 - Kris Wright
  23. #05 - David Smith
  24. #12 - Ryan Roulette
  25. #88 - Joey Iest
  26. #3 - Todd Souza
  27. #71 - Nick Joanides
  28. #27 - Bobby Hillis Jr

With a ninth-place finish, Kaden Honeycutt and his #17 of MMI Racing secured the Owner Championship in the NASCAR’s ARCA West Series for the Cook Racing Technologies and team owner Bruce Cook.

