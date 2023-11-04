Full race results of NASCAR ARCA Menards Series West at Phoenix Raceway

The NASCAR ARCA Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 100 is finally done and dusted. The final race of the 2023 ARCA Menards Series WEST started at 2:30 pm ET on Friday (November 3) at the Phoenix Raceway, with 28 entries.

William Sawalich, driving the #18 Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing, winning his first-career ARCA Menards Series West at the one-mile track in Avondale, Arizona.

Starting from the pole, Sawalich led all but seven of the laps in the final race and held off Dean Thompson in the closing miles to take the checkered flag. He crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of 0.85 seconds ahead of Thompson.

Speaking to media about his outing, Sawalich said:

“It was a good run with the Joe Gibbs Racing team. We had a really fast Sound Gear Toyota Camry, and really proud of what we did all year, and to close it out like this, it was a really good way to close it out.”

Meanwhile, Sean Hingorani clinched the 2023 ARCA Menards Series West title after a third-place finish at Phoenix Raceway.

Hingorani is followed by Jack Wood, Tyler Reif, Landen Lewis, Bradley Erickson, Tanner Reif, Kaden Honeycutt, and Sebastian Arias completes the top 10.

NASCAR ARCA Menards Series West: Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 100 final results

Below are the final results for the 2023 NASCAR ARCA Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 100 at the Phoenix Raceway:

#18 - William Sawalich #20 - Dean Thompson #15 - Sean Hingorani #28 - Jack Wood #13 - Tyler Reif #97 - Landen Lewis #23 - Bradley Erickson #16 - Tanner Reif #17 - Kaden Honeycutt #2 - Sebastian Arias #25 - Toni Breidinger #46 - Justin Johnson #21 - Ethan Nascimento #70 - Kyle Keller #02 - Dylan Smith #7 - Takuma Koga #6 - Lavar Scott #11 - Robbie Kennealy #4 - Eric Nascimento Jr. #50 - Trevor Huddleston #41 - Johnny Borneman III #55 - Kris Wright #05 - David Smith #12 - Ryan Roulette #88 - Joey Iest #3 - Todd Souza #71 - Nick Joanides #27 - Bobby Hillis Jr

With a ninth-place finish, Kaden Honeycutt and his #17 of MMI Racing secured the Owner Championship in the NASCAR’s ARCA West Series for the Cook Racing Technologies and team owner Bruce Cook.