Full race results of NASCAR ARCA Menards Series West season opener at Kern Raceway

The 2025 NASCAR West Coast Stock Car Motorsports Hall of Fame 150 was finally done and dusted. The first race of the 2025 ARCA Menards Series West commenced at 6:20 pm ET on Saturday (January 25) at the Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway, with 12 entries.

Trevor Huddleston, driving the #50 Ford for his family-owned team, High Point Racing, won ARCA West season opener at Kern Raceway.

Huddleston emerged victorious when he held off the challenge of Kyle Keller in the closing laps to kick off the 2025 campaign in style.

The 28-year-old Agoura Hills, California, native crossed the finish line by a margin of 0.243 seconds ahead of Kyle Keller to grab the checkered flag. It marked his sixth career victory in the ARCA Menards Series West.

Reflecting on his first race of the season, Huddleston said (via arcaracing.com):

“That’s how you race a race. (Keller) ran it perfect and didn’t use me up at all. He was going for that win, but he got unlucky with [Smith] there. I saw that out my windshield, and I had to do what I had to do.”

“It was wreck Trevor or race him clean. We had a good photo finish there, then I got behind the lapped car and thought I had to take a right. I tried to put it in the middle, but it was either stuff him in the fence or dog it until the end. I’m never going to race Trevor dirty, and we’re going to race good all year against each other” Huddleston added.

Meanwhile, Kyle Keller finished runner-up, followed by Tanner Reif, Robbie Kennealy, and Eric Johnson Jr. to complete the top five. Gavin Ray, Adrian Ferrer, Cody Dennison, the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Daniel Hemric, and David Smith completed the top 10.

NASCAR 2025 West Coast Stock Car Motorsports Hall of Fame 150 final results

Below are the final results of NASCAR 2025 West Coast Stock Car Motorsports Hall of Fame 150 at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway:

#50 - Trevor Huddleston #71 - Kyle Keller #13 - Tanner Reif #9 - Robbie Kennealy #5 - Eric Johnson Jr. #7 - Gavin Ray #3 - Adrian Ferrer #72 - Cody Dennison #19 - Daniel Hemric #5 - David Smith #51 - Blake Lothian #42 - Spencer Davis

Catch the NASCAR ARCA Menards Series West drivers next at the Phoenix Raceway for the second race of the 2025 season on March 7, 2025.

