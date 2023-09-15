Full race results of NASCAR ARCA Series at Bristol Motor Speedway

NASCAR
By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 15, 2023 17:27 IST
William Sawalich ahaead of NASCAR ARCA Menards Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway(Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The 2023 NASCAR ARCA Bush's Beans 200 is finally done and dusted. The 18th race of the 2023 ARCA Menards Series started at 6 pm ET on Thursday (Sep. 14) at the Bristol Motor Speedway, with 32 entries.

William Sawalich, driving the #18 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, clinched his fourth race of the season and the 2023 ARCA Menards Series East Championship at the 0.533-miles short track.

Sawalich emerged victorious after taking the advantage of a late-race restart, and held off the challenge of Jesse Love to take the checkered flag. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver led only 10 laps but it was enough to seal the championship. He crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of 0.412 seconds ahead of Love.

Speaking about winning the title after the race, Sawalich said:

“It’s really awesome. We’ve worked all year to get to this point, and this Joe Gibbs Racing team has done an amazing job all year. Been fast everywhere we went,” as quoted by tobychristie.com

Meanwhile, Jesse Love finished runner-up, followed by Andres Perez, Jake Finch, and Greg Van Alst in the top-five. Conner Jones, Landon Pembelton, Christian Rose, Jack Wood, and Andy Jankowiak completed the top 10.

NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: Bush's Beans 200 final results

Here are the final results for 2023 NASCAR ARCA Bush's Beans 200 at Bristol Motor Speedway:

  1. #18 - William Sawalich
  2. #20 - Jesse Love
  3. #2 - Andres Perez
  4. #1 - Jake Finch
  5. #35 - Greg Van Alst
  6. #25 - Conner Jones
  7. #3 - Landon Pembelton
  8. #32 - Christian Rose
  9. #51 - Jack Wood
  10. #73 - Andy Jankowiak
  11. #95 - Tanner Arms
  12. #55 - Toni Breidinger
  13. #11 - Zachary Tinkle
  14. #93 - Caleb Costner
  15. #15 - Sean Hingorani
  16. #10 - D.L. Wilson
  17. #6 - Lavar Scott
  18. #12 - Ryan Roulette
  19. #87 - Charles Buchanan
  20. #97 - Landen Lewis
  21. #17 - Kaden Honeycutt
  22. #03 - Alex Clubb
  23. #30 - Frankie Muniz
  24. #98 - Dale Shearer
  25. #01 - Tim Monroe
  26. #66 - Jon Garrett
  27. #06 - A.J. Moyer
  28. #31 - Rita Goulet
  29. #28 - Luke Fenhaus
  30. #48 - Brad Smith
  31. #42 - Matt Gould
  32. #69 - Mike Basham

Watch the NASCAR ARCA Series drivers next at Salem Speedway for the 19th race of the season on Sept. 30.

