Full race results of NASCAR ARCA Series at Bristol Motor Speedway

The 2023 NASCAR ARCA Bush's Beans 200 is finally done and dusted. The 18th race of the 2023 ARCA Menards Series started at 6 pm ET on Thursday (Sep. 14) at the Bristol Motor Speedway, with 32 entries.

William Sawalich, driving the #18 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, clinched his fourth race of the season and the 2023 ARCA Menards Series East Championship at the 0.533-miles short track.

Sawalich emerged victorious after taking the advantage of a late-race restart, and held off the challenge of Jesse Love to take the checkered flag. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver led only 10 laps but it was enough to seal the championship. He crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of 0.412 seconds ahead of Love.

Speaking about winning the title after the race, Sawalich said:

“It’s really awesome. We’ve worked all year to get to this point, and this Joe Gibbs Racing team has done an amazing job all year. Been fast everywhere we went,” as quoted by tobychristie.com

Meanwhile, Jesse Love finished runner-up, followed by Andres Perez, Jake Finch, and Greg Van Alst in the top-five. Conner Jones, Landon Pembelton, Christian Rose, Jack Wood, and Andy Jankowiak completed the top 10.

NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: Bush's Beans 200 final results

Here are the final results for 2023 NASCAR ARCA Bush's Beans 200 at Bristol Motor Speedway:

#18 - William Sawalich #20 - Jesse Love #2 - Andres Perez #1 - Jake Finch #35 - Greg Van Alst #25 - Conner Jones #3 - Landon Pembelton #32 - Christian Rose #51 - Jack Wood #73 - Andy Jankowiak #95 - Tanner Arms #55 - Toni Breidinger #11 - Zachary Tinkle #93 - Caleb Costner #15 - Sean Hingorani #10 - D.L. Wilson #6 - Lavar Scott #12 - Ryan Roulette #87 - Charles Buchanan #97 - Landen Lewis #17 - Kaden Honeycutt #03 - Alex Clubb #30 - Frankie Muniz #98 - Dale Shearer #01 - Tim Monroe #66 - Jon Garrett #06 - A.J. Moyer #31 - Rita Goulet #28 - Luke Fenhaus #48 - Brad Smith #42 - Matt Gould #69 - Mike Basham

Watch the NASCAR ARCA Series drivers next at Salem Speedway for the 19th race of the season on Sept. 30.