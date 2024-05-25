  • home icon
  • NASCAR
  • Full race results of NASCAR ARCA Series at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Full race results of NASCAR ARCA Series at Charlotte Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified May 25, 2024 04:41 GMT
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200 - Qualifying
Tanner Gray wins ARCA Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway

The 2024 NASCAR General Tire 150 is done and dusted. The sixth race of the 2024 ARCA Menards Series commenced at 6 p.m. ET on Friday (May 24) at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, with a total of 30 entries.

Tanner Gray, driving the #18 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, secured his first career win in the 2024 ARCA Menards Series at Charlotte.

Gray, who competes full-time in the Truck Series, lost a lap early in the race due to a flat tire. However, he worked his way back toward the front of the field before taking the lead after a late caution and then holding off the rest of the field to cross the finish line in P1.

The 25-year-old crossed the finish line by an impressive 0.939 seconds ahead of Carson Kvapil to take the checkered flag.

About his Charlotte win after the race, Gray said (via aracracing.com):

“We fired off really free and it kept building freer as we went until [the tire] finally went. When it first blew, I was obviously really disappointed, but once we got back out there and figured out where we were at, we were quite a bit faster than everyone else. Once we got our lap back, I felt like we were in a good spot.”

Meanwhile, Kvapil finished as runner-up, followed by Andres Perez, Will Kimmel, and Lavar Scott in the top five. Gus Dean, Dean Thompson, Lawless Alan, Jason Kitzmiller, and Sebastian Arias completed the top 10.

NASCAR 2024 General Tire 150 final results

Below are the final results of NASCAR's 2024 General Tire 150 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway:

  1. #18 - Tanner Gray
  2. #82 - Carson Kvapil
  3. #2 - Andres Perez
  4. #69 - Will Kimmel
  5. #6 - Lavar Scott
  6. #55 - Gus Dean
  7. #20 - Dean Thompson
  8. #33 - Lawless Alan
  9. #97 - Jason Kitzmiller
  10. #9 - Sebastian Arias
  11. #35 - Greg Van Alst
  12. #25 - Toni Breidinger
  13. #10 - Cody Dennison*
  14. #73 - Andy Jankowiak
  15. #22 - Amber Balcaen
  16. #12 - Ryan Roulette*
  17. #27 - Tim Richmond
  18. #15 - Kris Wright
  19. #88 - A.J. Moyer
  20. #99 - Michael Maples*
  21. #57 - Austin McDaniel*
  22. #06 - Con Nicolopoulos
  23. #75 - Hunter Deshautelle*
  24. #31 - Mitch Gibson*
  25. #03 - Alex Clubb
  26. #48 - Brad Smith
  27. #28 - Connor Mosack*
  28. #32 - Christian Rose
  29. #11 - Jayson Alexander
  30. #93 - Caleb Costner

Catch the NASCAR ARCA Series drivers next at Lowa Speedway for the seventh race of the season on June 14, 2024.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी