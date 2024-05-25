Full race results of NASCAR ARCA Series at Charlotte Motor Speedway

The 2024 NASCAR General Tire 150 is done and dusted. The sixth race of the 2024 ARCA Menards Series commenced at 6 p.m. ET on Friday (May 24) at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, with a total of 30 entries.

Tanner Gray, driving the #18 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, secured his first career win in the 2024 ARCA Menards Series at Charlotte.

Expand Tweet

Gray, who competes full-time in the Truck Series, lost a lap early in the race due to a flat tire. However, he worked his way back toward the front of the field before taking the lead after a late caution and then holding off the rest of the field to cross the finish line in P1.

The 25-year-old crossed the finish line by an impressive 0.939 seconds ahead of Carson Kvapil to take the checkered flag.

About his Charlotte win after the race, Gray said (via aracracing.com):

“We fired off really free and it kept building freer as we went until [the tire] finally went. When it first blew, I was obviously really disappointed, but once we got back out there and figured out where we were at, we were quite a bit faster than everyone else. Once we got our lap back, I felt like we were in a good spot.”

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Kvapil finished as runner-up, followed by Andres Perez, Will Kimmel, and Lavar Scott in the top five. Gus Dean, Dean Thompson, Lawless Alan, Jason Kitzmiller, and Sebastian Arias completed the top 10.

NASCAR 2024 General Tire 150 final results

Below are the final results of NASCAR's 2024 General Tire 150 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway:

#18 - Tanner Gray #82 - Carson Kvapil #2 - Andres Perez #69 - Will Kimmel #6 - Lavar Scott #55 - Gus Dean #20 - Dean Thompson #33 - Lawless Alan #97 - Jason Kitzmiller #9 - Sebastian Arias #35 - Greg Van Alst #25 - Toni Breidinger #10 - Cody Dennison* #73 - Andy Jankowiak #22 - Amber Balcaen #12 - Ryan Roulette* #27 - Tim Richmond #15 - Kris Wright #88 - A.J. Moyer #99 - Michael Maples* #57 - Austin McDaniel* #06 - Con Nicolopoulos #75 - Hunter Deshautelle* #31 - Mitch Gibson* #03 - Alex Clubb #48 - Brad Smith #28 - Connor Mosack* #32 - Christian Rose #11 - Jayson Alexander #93 - Caleb Costner

Catch the NASCAR ARCA Series drivers next at Lowa Speedway for the seventh race of the season on June 14, 2024.