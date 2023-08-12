Full race results of NASCAR ARCA Series at Indy

The 2023 NASCAR ARCA Reese's 200 is finally done and dusted. The 12th race of the 2023 ARCA Menards Series started at 6 pm ET on Friday (August 11) at the Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, with a total of 23 entries.

Jesse Love, driving the #20 Toyota for Venturini Motorsports, clinched his series-leading seventh win of the 2023 ARCA Menards Series season in late-race caution at the 0.686-mile oval track.

Love competed against runner-up Luke Fenhaus and Sean Hingorani for the lead throughout the race. After a late caution and a green-flag restart, Love took the lead from Fenhaus and held off the rest of the field to take the checkered flag. He crossed the finish line 0.357 seconds ahead of Fenhaus. The win marked his ninth career NASCAR ARCA Series victory.

Speaking about his Indy win after the race, Love said:

“This is such a phenomenal team, I didn’t think I did a great job at saving my stuff and that came back to bite me when [Fenhaus] came by. He was really fast and I was giving this thing all it was worth. I cooled [my tires] down as much as I could [before the restart] hoping it would pay dividends and it did,” as quoted by arcaracing.com.

Meanwhile, Luke Fenhaus finished P2, followed by Sean Hingorani, William Sawalich, and Lavar Scott in the top five. Conner Jones, Greg Van Alst, Andres Perez de Lara, Toni Breidinger, and Christian Rose completed the top 10.

NASCAR 2023 Reese's 200 final results

Here are the final results for 2023 Reese's 200 at the Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park:

#20 - Jesse Love #28 - Luke Fenhaus #15 - Sean Hingorani #18 - William Sawalich #6 - Lavar Scott #25 - Conner Jones #35 - Greg Van Alst #2 - Andres Perez de Lara #55 - Toni Breidinger #32 - Christian Rose #30 - Frankie Muniz #93 - Issac Johnson #11 - Zachary Tinkle #66 - Jon Garrett #12 - D.L. Wilson #31 - Rita Goulet #06 - A.J. Moyer #95 - Christopher Martin Jr. #98 - Dale Shearer #01 - Brayton Laster #48 - Brad Smith #10 - Tim Monroe #0 - Nate Moeller #69 - Mike Basham #03 - Casey Carden

Catch the NASCAR ARCA Series drivers next at the Watkins Glen International for the 13th race of the season on August 18.