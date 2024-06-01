Full race results of NASCAR ARCA Series at Portland International Raceway

  • home icon
By Yash Soni
Modified Jun 01, 2024 11:59 GMT
NASCAR Craftsman Long John Silver
William Sawalich during the NASCAR Craftsman Long John Silver's 200 - Practice

The 2024 NASCAR Portland 112 is done and dusted. The third race of the 2024 ARCA Menards Series West commenced at 7 pm ET on Friday (May 31) at the Portland International Raceway, with a total of 24 entries.

William Sawalich, driving the #18 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, secured his second win of the 2024 ARCA Menards Series West season at the Portland International Raceway.

also-read-trending Trending

Sawalich took the lead from NASCAR Xfinity Series regular driver Brandon Jones shortly before the halfway break and stayed out in front in the second half to cross the finish line in P1.

The 17-year-old led a race-high 32 of the 57 laps and crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of 4.51 seconds ahead of Jones to take the first checkered flag in the ARCA road course event. It marked his 13th win on the ARCA platform.

About his Portland 112 win after the race, Sawalich said (via tobychristie.com):

“We definitely worked on our road course program during the offseason and I worked on myself. I wasn’t that great [on road courses] last year, but I put in the work and got the win [at Portland] so that feels really good. We have a lot of confidence rolling into Sonoma and I know we’re going to be good there. We’ll test out the new repave and see how it goes.”

Meanwhile, Jones finished runner-up, followed by Isabella Robusto, Tyler Reif, and Giovanni Ruggiero in the top five. Dale Quarterley, Marco Andretti, Trevor Huddleston, Kyle Keller, and Takuma Koga completed the top 10.

NASCAR 2024 Portland 112 final results

Below are the final results of NASCAR's 2024 Portland 112 at the Portland International Raceway:

  1. #18 - William Sawalich
  2. #42 - Brandon Jones
  3. #55 - Isabella Robusto*
  4. #13 - Tyler Reif
  5. #20 - Giovanni Ruggiero*
  6. #4 - Dale Quarterley
  7. #17 - Marco Andretti*
  8. #50 - Trevor Huddleston
  9. #12 - Kyle Keller
  10. #7 - Takuma Koga
  11. #15 - Jake Finch *
  12. #16 - Jack Wood
  13. #1 - Robbie Kennealy *
  14. #71 - Nick Joanides
  15. #27 - Bobby Hillis Jr.
  16. #5 - Sean Hingorani
  17. #05 - David Smith
  18. #23 - Jake Walker *
  19. #19 - Eric Jonhson Jr. *
  20. #88 - Tanner Reif
  21. #6 - Caleb Shrader *
  22. #3 - Todd Souza
  23. #77 - Dave Smith
  24. #0 - Tony Huffman

Catch the NASCAR ARCA Menards Series West drivers next at the Sonoma Raceway for the fourth race of the season on June 7, 2024.

