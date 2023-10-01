Full race results of NASCAR ARCA Series at Salem Speedway

The 2023 NASCAR ARCA Atlas 200 is finally done and dusted. The 19th race of the 2023 ARCA Menards Series started at 7:41 pm ET on Saturday (Sept. 30) at the Salem Speedway, with 19 entries.

Jesse Love, driving the #20 Toyota for Venturini Motorsports, clinched his 10th win of the season at the 0.555-mile short track in Salem, Indiana.

When the green flag dropped, perhaps the biggest news of the race was announced as Love was named the 2023 ARCA Menard Series Champion. Along with the series-high 10 wins, the 18-year-old earned the 16 top-five, 17 top-10 finishes leading a series-high 1,388 laps with one more race left to run.

Jesse Love dominated the race by leading the all 200 laps from the pole and crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of 7.989 seconds ahead of Andres Perez. The 2020 and 2021 ARCA Menards Series West champion entered this event with a 131-point lead over second-place Perez in the championship standings.

Speaking to media after winning the race, Love commented:

“Obviously it feels great. I love Salem. It’s my favorite asphalt short track for sure. It’s always cool to come here, a place that I’ve really come to know really well and respect.”

Meanwhile, Andres Perez finished second, followed by Christian Rose, Toni Breidinger, and Conner Popplewell in the top five. William Sawalich, Jon Garrett, Ed Pompa, Brayton Laster, and Frankie Muniz completed the top 10.

NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: Atlas 200 final results

Below are the final results for the 2023 NASCAR ARCA Atlas 200 at the Salem Speedway:

#20 - Jesse Love #2 - Andres Perez #32 - Christian Rose #15 - Toni Breidinger #95 - Conner Popplewell #18 - William Sawalich #66 - Jon Garrett #12 - Ed Pompa #31 - Brayton Laster #30 - Frankie Muniz #11 - Zachary Tinkle #25 - Brent Crews #69 - Will Kimmel #06 - Kevin Hinkle #03 - Alex Clubb #48 - Brad Smith #10 - Tim Monroe #68 - Mike Basham #0 - Nate Moeller

Watch the NASCAR ARCA Series drivers next at Toledo Speedway for the final race of the season on October 7.