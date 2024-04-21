Full race results of NASCAR ARCA Series at Talladega Superspeedway

The 2024 NASCAR General Tire 200 is done and dusted. The third race of the 2024 ARCA Menards Series commenced at 12:30 pm ET on Saturday (Apr. 20) at the Talladega Superspeedway, with a total of 34 entries.

Jake Finch, driving the #22 Toyota Camry for Venturini Motorsports, secured his maiden career win in the ARCA Menards Series season in dominant fashion. The win marked his second overall on the ARCA Menards Series platform.

The 18-year-old driver dominated the race, leading all 76 laps at Talladega on Saturday and holding off the challenge of fellow Toyota drivers to cross the finish line in P1. Finch won by an impressive margin of 0.184 seconds ahead of teammate Kris Wright.

With the win, he became the 20th different driver to get his first career win in the series at Talladega.

About his Talladega win after the race, Finch said (via FOX Sports):

“Just trying to stay locked in, that was a fun race, and I can’t thank Shannon (Rursch, his crew chief) and everybody enough. I was a nervous wreck before this race, and Shannon told me that if we do what we’re supposed to do, we’ll kick their butts, and I think that’s what we did.”

Kris Wright finished as runner-up, followed by NASCAR Truck Series regular Tanner Gray, Gus Dean and Christian Rose in the top-five. Sean Corr, Amber Balcaen, Andres Perez, Frankie Muniz and Toni Breidinger completed the top-10.

NASCAR 2024 General Tire 200 final results

Below are the final results of the NASCAR's 2024 General Tire 200 at the Talladega Superspeedway:

#20 - Jake Finch #15 - Kris Wright #18 - Tanner Gray #55 - Gus Dean #32 - Christian Rose #8 - Sean Corr #22 - Amber Balcaen #2 - Andres Perez #30 - Frankie Muniz #25 - Toni Breidinger #35 - Greg Van Alst #44 - Thomas Annunziata #93 - Caleb Costner #69 - Scott Melton #7 - Eric Caudell #27 - Tim Richmond #01 - Cody Dennison #11 - Bryce Haugeberg #88 - A.J. Moyer #12 - Ryan Roulette #10 - Ed Pompa #99 - Michael Maples #87 - Chuck Buchanan #57 - Hunter Deshautelle #3 - Alex Clubb #31 - Casey Carden #73 - Andy Jankowiak #06 - Con Nicolopoulos #98 - Dale Shearer #48 - Brad Smith #6 - Lavar Scott #68 - Jeff Scofield #97 - Jason Kitzmiller #0 - Ben Peterson

Catch the NASCAR ARCA Series drivers next at Dover Motor Speedway for the fourth race of the season on Apr. 26, 2024.

