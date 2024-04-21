Full race results of NASCAR ARCA Series at Talladega Superspeedway

  • home icon
By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 21, 2024 01:09 IST
Jake Finch wins NASCAR ARCA Menards Series race at Talladega

The 2024 NASCAR General Tire 200 is done and dusted. The third race of the 2024 ARCA Menards Series commenced at 12:30 pm ET on Saturday (Apr. 20) at the Talladega Superspeedway, with a total of 34 entries.

Jake Finch, driving the #22 Toyota Camry for Venturini Motorsports, secured his maiden career win in the ARCA Menards Series season in dominant fashion. The win marked his second overall on the ARCA Menards Series platform.

The 18-year-old driver dominated the race, leading all 76 laps at Talladega on Saturday and holding off the challenge of fellow Toyota drivers to cross the finish line in P1. Finch won by an impressive margin of 0.184 seconds ahead of teammate Kris Wright.

With the win, he became the 20th different driver to get his first career win in the series at Talladega.

About his Talladega win after the race, Finch said (via FOX Sports):

“Just trying to stay locked in, that was a fun race, and I can’t thank Shannon (Rursch, his crew chief) and everybody enough. I was a nervous wreck before this race, and Shannon told me that if we do what we’re supposed to do, we’ll kick their butts, and I think that’s what we did.”

Kris Wright finished as runner-up, followed by NASCAR Truck Series regular Tanner Gray, Gus Dean and Christian Rose in the top-five. Sean Corr, Amber Balcaen, Andres Perez, Frankie Muniz and Toni Breidinger completed the top-10.

NASCAR 2024 General Tire 200 final results

Below are the final results of the NASCAR's 2024 General Tire 200 at the Talladega Superspeedway:

  1. #20 - Jake Finch
  2. #15 - Kris Wright
  3. #18 - Tanner Gray
  4. #55 - Gus Dean
  5. #32 - Christian Rose
  6. #8 - Sean Corr
  7. #22 - Amber Balcaen
  8. #2 - Andres Perez
  9. #30 - Frankie Muniz
  10. #25 - Toni Breidinger
  11. #35 - Greg Van Alst
  12. #44 - Thomas Annunziata
  13. #93 - Caleb Costner
  14. #69 - Scott Melton
  15. #7 - Eric Caudell
  16. #27 - Tim Richmond
  17. #01 - Cody Dennison
  18. #11 - Bryce Haugeberg
  19. #88 - A.J. Moyer
  20. #12 - Ryan Roulette
  21. #10 - Ed Pompa
  22. #99 - Michael Maples
  23. #87 - Chuck Buchanan
  24. #57 - Hunter Deshautelle
  25. #3 - Alex Clubb
  26. #31 - Casey Carden
  27. #73 - Andy Jankowiak
  28. #06 - Con Nicolopoulos
  29. #98 - Dale Shearer
  30. #48 - Brad Smith
  31. #6 - Lavar Scott
  32. #68 - Jeff Scofield
  33. #97 - Jason Kitzmiller
  34. #0 - Ben Peterson

Catch the NASCAR ARCA Series drivers next at Dover Motor Speedway for the fourth race of the season on Apr. 26, 2024.

