  • Full race results of NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing at Texas Motor Speedway

Modified Apr 14, 2024 18:22 IST
Anthony Macri wins on the NASCAR
Anthony Macri wins on the NASCAR's Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track

The sixth event of NASCAR’s 2024 High Limit Racing is finally done and dusted. The High Limit Sprint Car Series event commenced at 11:18 pm ET on Saturday, April 13 at the Texas Motor Speedway dirt track in Fort Worth, with a total of 24 entries.

Anthony Macri, driving the #39M entry, claimed his first High Limit win of 2024 after beating Tyler Courtney on the final lap at a 0.4-mile-long dirt track.

Macri grabbed the lead on lap 22 of 30 from Courtney, but the latter lost it one lap later. Macri then took the lead again on lap 24 when Courtney bobbled and drove away from the rest of the field to take the checkered flag.

Macri didn’t just win the race; he also won $12,000 cash bonus at the track located in Fort Worth, Texas.

Meanwhile, Tyler Courtney earned his fourth consecutive runner-up finish, followed by five-time World of Outlaws champion Brad Sweet, Jacob Allen, and James McFadden in the top five. Brent Marks, Rico Abreu, Zeb Wise, Corey Day, and Cory Eliason completed the top-10.

High Limit Racing founder/co-owner and 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson finished 14th. He will start the NASCAR Cup Series Texas race on pole on Sunday.

After a seven-week long break, the Kubota High Limit Racing season returned to action on Saturday at the Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track since February 24's last event at Georgia's Golden Isles Speedway.

NASCAR’s 2024 Kubota High Limit Racing final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR’s 2024 Kubota High Limit Racing at the Texas Motor Speedway dirt track:

  1. #39M - Anthony Macri
  2. #7BC - Tyler Courtney
  3. #49 - Brad Sweet
  4. #1A - Jacob Allen
  5. #83 - James McFadden
  6. #19 - Brent Marks
  7. #24 - Rico Abreu
  8. #26 - Zeb Wise
  9. #14 - Corey Day
  10. #8 - Cory Eliason
  11. #9 - Kasey Kahne
  12. #1 - Brenham Crouch
  13. #5 - Spencer Bayston
  14. #57 - Kyle Larson
  15. #25 - Kerry Madsen
  16. #17JR - Ricky Stenhouse Jr
  17. #88 - Tanner Thorson
  18. #9P - Parker Price Miller
  19. #42 - Sye Lynch
  20. #73 - Hunter Schuerenberg
  21. #13 - Justin Peck
  22. #21 - Brian Brown
  23. #15H - Sam Hafertepe Jr
  24. #55 - Chris Windom

Catch the Kubota High Limit Racing next at RPM Speedway for the seventh event of the season on April 14, 2024.

