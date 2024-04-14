Full race results of NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing at Texas Motor Speedway

The sixth event of NASCAR’s 2024 High Limit Racing is finally done and dusted. The High Limit Sprint Car Series event commenced at 11:18 pm ET on Saturday, April 13 at the Texas Motor Speedway dirt track in Fort Worth, with a total of 24 entries.

Anthony Macri, driving the #39M entry, claimed his first High Limit win of 2024 after beating Tyler Courtney on the final lap at a 0.4-mile-long dirt track.

Expand Tweet

Macri grabbed the lead on lap 22 of 30 from Courtney, but the latter lost it one lap later. Macri then took the lead again on lap 24 when Courtney bobbled and drove away from the rest of the field to take the checkered flag.

Macri didn’t just win the race; he also won $12,000 cash bonus at the track located in Fort Worth, Texas.

Meanwhile, Tyler Courtney earned his fourth consecutive runner-up finish, followed by five-time World of Outlaws champion Brad Sweet, Jacob Allen, and James McFadden in the top five. Brent Marks, Rico Abreu, Zeb Wise, Corey Day, and Cory Eliason completed the top-10.

High Limit Racing founder/co-owner and 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson finished 14th. He will start the NASCAR Cup Series Texas race on pole on Sunday.

Expand Tweet

After a seven-week long break, the Kubota High Limit Racing season returned to action on Saturday at the Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track since February 24's last event at Georgia's Golden Isles Speedway.

NASCAR’s 2024 Kubota High Limit Racing final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR’s 2024 Kubota High Limit Racing at the Texas Motor Speedway dirt track:

#39M - Anthony Macri #7BC - Tyler Courtney #49 - Brad Sweet #1A - Jacob Allen #83 - James McFadden #19 - Brent Marks #24 - Rico Abreu #26 - Zeb Wise #14 - Corey Day #8 - Cory Eliason #9 - Kasey Kahne #1 - Brenham Crouch #5 - Spencer Bayston #57 - Kyle Larson #25 - Kerry Madsen #17JR - Ricky Stenhouse Jr #88 - Tanner Thorson #9P - Parker Price Miller #42 - Sye Lynch #73 - Hunter Schuerenberg #13 - Justin Peck #21 - Brian Brown #15H - Sam Hafertepe Jr #55 - Chris Windom

Catch the Kubota High Limit Racing next at RPM Speedway for the seventh event of the season on April 14, 2024.