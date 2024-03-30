Full race results of NASCAR’s Late Model race at Orange County Speedway

The short-track race of NASCAR’s Late Model Stock competition is finally done and dusted. The Rogers Heating & Cooling Orange Krush 200 started at 6:30 pm ET on Friday, Mar. 29, at Orange County Speedway, with a total of 23 entries.

Kaden Honeycutt claimed victory in the Late Model Stock Car event at Orange County Speedway, beating Deac McCaskill on the final lap to take the checkered flag at the 0.375-mile oval track.

He crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of 0.94 seconds ahead of McCaskill to earn a prize money of $15,000.

The win was special for Honeycutt, who had gone winless in Late Model Stock competition since 2022. Following the thrilling win, he said (via racingamerica.com):

“I needed this so bad. Just for myself and my family. I haven't won a Late Model Stock race, honestly, since 2022 at Ace.

"I needed this so bad for confidence and also for these guys. Knowing we can do this on a week-to-week basis, especially in CARS since they're coming back here in April. We'll have a really good baseline to go off of.”

Meanwhile, Deac McCaskill finished runner-up, followed by Bobby McCarty, Kade Brown and Camden Gullie in the top-five. Jeb Burton, Trevor Ward, Terry Dease, Timothy Peters and Chase Burrow completed the top-10.

Former NASCAR Cup Series driver and 2002 Daytona 500 winner Ward Burton, who returned to racing for the first time since 2012 at Orange County Speedway, finished 15th.

NASCAR’s 2024 Rogers Heating & Cooling Orange Krush 200 final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR’s 2024 Rogers Heating & Cooling Orange Krush 200 at Orange County Speedway:

#17 - Kaden Honeycutt #08 - Deac McCaskill #6 - Bobby McCarty #23 - Kade Brown #01 - Camden Gullie #27 - Jeb Burton #77W - Trevor Ward #06 - Terry Dease #51 - Timothy Peters #00 - Chase Burrow #87 - Mike Looney #77S - Blake Stallings #15C - Logan Clark #15P - Stacy Puryear #2 - Ward Burton #19 - Jeremy Mayfield #31 - Andrew Patterson #95 - Sam Yarbrough #29 - Brent Crews #04 - Ronnie Bassett, Jr. #82 - Barry Beggarly #75 - Landon Huffman #11 - Buddy Isles, Jr.