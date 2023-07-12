NASCAR
Full results of the 2023 Slinger Nationals explored

By Yash Soni
Modified Jul 12, 2023 14:12 IST
The 2023 Slinger Nationals is finally done and dusted. The one of the biggest super late model races of the season took place at the Slinger Super Speedway, with a total of 27 drivers.

NASCAR Truck Series driver Ty Majeski, driving the No. 91 Ford Mustang with sponsorship from iRacing won the prestigious 44th Annual Cobblestone Hotels Slinger Nationals with a late-race pass on eventual runner-up finisher Luke Fenhaus.

Ty Majeski emerged victorious when he used the late-race restart with four laps remaining in the race and remained on the outside of Fenhaus’ No. 4 to take the lead. He crossed the finish line by 0.403 seconds ahead of Fenhaus’s dominating car to take the short track race victory.

The win marked Majeski’s third victory in the Slinger Nationals, making him the sixth driver to score three or more wins in the event at a quarter-mile paved oval automobile race track.

Speaking about his win in Victory Lane, Majeski said:

“Yeah, sometimes these races go your way, and sometimes they don’t. Obviously, I had a good-timed caution there. Luke was probably a little better than us. His car was a little bit more versatile going through lapped traffic, he could maneuver a little better and make a little more time. All it takes is a yellow and a good restart. Thankfully, we came out on top tonight.”
Meanwhile, Luke Fenhaus finished runner-up, Derek Thorn, John DeAngelis, and Austin Nason in the top-five.

Chase Elliott, the highest-finishing NASCAR Cup Series driver, secured P6 finish on his debut at the 'World's Fastest Quarter Mile Oval". Steve Apel, Levon Van Der Geest, Brad Mueller, and William Byron (the defending champion of the event) completed the top-10.

Former NASCAR Cup Series champion and eight-time winner of the Slinger Nationals, Matt Kenseth had a disappointing campaign as he finished P22 after his race came to an end early due to an apparent scoring issue.

2023 Slinger Nationals final results

Here are the final results for 2023 Slinger Nationals at Slinger Super Speedway:

  1. #91M - Ty Majeski
  2. #4F - Luke Fenhaus
  3. #7T - Derek Thorn
  4. #7D - John DeAngelis
  5. #14N - Austin Nason
  6. #9E - Chase Elliott
  7. #51A - Steve Apel
  8. #23V - Levon Van Der Geest
  9. #89M - Brad Mueller
  10. #24B - William Byron
  11. #4J - Erik Jones
  12. #51N - Stephen Nasse
  13. #22R - Gio Ruggiero
  14. #97N - Jacob Nottestad
  15. #9K - Derek Kraus
  16. #42P - Dennis Prunty
  17. #2S - William Sawalich
  18. #55L - Rich Loch
  19. #17G - Grant Griesbach
  20. #11P - Alex Prunty
  21. #5S - Johnny Sauter
  22. #8K - Matt Kenseth
  23. #44J - Conner Jones
  24. #92M - Conrad Morgan
  25. #48K - Brad Keith
  26. #92B - RJ Braun
  27. #0D - Ryan DeStefano

