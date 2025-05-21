Full results from Better Half Dash as NASCAR wives and girlfriends turn to racing to raise money for noble causes

NASCAR’s annual Better Half Dash, where the wives and girlfriends of drivers go head-to-head in spirited competition, recently wrapped up at the Trackhouse Motorplex in Mooresville, North Carolina. The event mirrored the intensity seen on race weekends, with the participants battling hard, as their partners do on the track each week.
Trackhouse Racing driver Daniel Suarez's wife, Julia Piquet, delivered a commanding performance at the 0.7-mile, 11-turn karting circuit, clinching victory. After dominating qualifying and starting from pole, Piquet led every stage of the race—NASCAR style—before ultimately taking the checkered flag and finishing P1.
Following the end of the Better Half Dash, Piquet was interviewed by Cup Series driver Noah Gragson, who was anchoring the event. The former reflected on her win and raising $5000 for her charity, Project Street Vet.
"I was just trying to drive 95%, not take myself out of the race on my own and racing other people the way they race me, and its all fair game you know," Piquet said
On being asked how she felt about raising money for her charity, former Formula One World champion Nelson Piquet's daughter replied:
"It's awesome. Project Street Vet, they do an incredible job helping the dogs out in the streets, making sure that they're healthy. I'm so happy and honoured to be able to support them."
Furthermore, Julia Piquet also shared a post on X, celebrating her win at the Trackhouse Motorplex, where her husband, Daniel Suarez, guided her from the trackside.
"Winner winner chicken dinner!!! BIG thank you to @QuakerState and @FollowMRO for all your support. Amazing event and won $5000 for Project Street Vet"
Haas Factory Team's #00 driver Sheldon Creed's wife, Cami Creed, finished the race in P2. Xfinity Series driver Parker Retzlaff's girlfriend, Ariana Jencik, secured P3, completing the podium in the Better Half Dash.
NASCAR MRO Better Half Dash Full Results
Below are the final results of the 2025 MRO Better Half Dash at Trackhouse Motorplex
- #99 Julia Piquet
- #00 Cami Creed
- #4 Ariana Jencik
- #35 Caitlin Gase
- #18 Kristin Labonte
- #82 Jamie Lambert
- #44 Taylor Dibenedetto
- #10 Haley Dillon
- #21 Ashlyn Hill
- #8 Deanna Burnett
- #16 Cristina Biffle
