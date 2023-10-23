Full results of the NASCAR race in Homestead as Christopher Bell emerges victorious 

Christopher Bell secured victory in Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at the Homestead-Miami Speedway.

The 4EVER 400 presented by Mobil 1 showcased Bell's prowess as he led 26 of the 267 laps in the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota. He eventually crossed the finish line a commanding 1.651 seconds ahead of the competition.

Ryan Blaney, piloting the No. 12 Team Penske Ford, put on a remarkable performance by winning Stage 2 and leading an impressive 53 laps. However, he fell just short of Bell's blistering pace, finishing as the runner-up.

Tyler Reddick claimed the third spot, with William Byron and AJ Allmendinger rounding out the top five.

Christopher Bell's victory not only marked his second win of the season but also marked the sixth triumph of his NASCAR Cup Series career. The achievement carried even greater significance as it secured his position in the championship round of the playoffs, setting the stage for a high-stakes showdown.

The race was not without its share of dramatic moments, most notably involving Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson.

Fresh off a victory in the Round of 8 opener at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Larson was poised for another strong showing. However, a crash with 55 laps to go brought his aspirations to a sudden halt. The No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet was ultimately relegated to a 34th-place finish.

Adding to the playoff drama, two more drivers, both from Joe Gibbs Racing, faced their own setbacks in the final stage of the NASCAR race on Sunday.

Denny Hamlin experienced a harrowing crash in turn 1, putting an early end to his race. Meanwhile, Martin Truex Jr. encountered an entirely different type of misfortune as his engine gave out, dashing his hopes of contending for the win.

Full results of the NASCAR Cup Series race in Homestead

1. Christopher Bell

2. Ryan Blaney

3. Tyler Reddick

4. William Byron

5. A. J. Allmendinger

6. Darrell Wallace Jr.

7. Ty Gibbs

8. Joey Logano

9. Aric Almirola

10. Austin Dillon

11. Kevin Harvick

12. Austin Cindric

13. Ryan Preece

14. Erik Jones

15. Chase Elliott

16. Daniel Suárez

17. Chase Briscoe

18. Kyle Busch

19. Alex Bowman

20. Corey LaJoie

21. Chris Buescher

22. Michael McDowell

23. Justin Haley

24. Ty Dillon

25. Todd Gilliland

26. Ryan Newman

27. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

28. Brad Keselowski

29. Martin Truex Jr.

30. Denny Hamlin

31. Ross Chastain

32. John H. Nemechek

33. J. J. Yeley

34. Kyle Larson

35. Josh Bilicki

36. Harrison Burton

With Christopher Bell having secured the win and the playoff spot, only one race remains in queue before the season finale. The drivers will be back in action next week for the NASCAR Cup Series playoff race in Martinsville.