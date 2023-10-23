Full results of the NASCAR race in Homestead as Christopher Bell emerges victorious 

Christopher Bell secured victory in Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at the Homestead-Miami Speedway.
The 4EVER 400 presented by Mobil 1 showcased Bell's prowess as he led 26 of the 267 laps in the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota. He eventually crossed the finish line a commanding 1.651 seconds ahead of the competition.
Ryan Blaney, piloting the No. 12 Team Penske Ford, put on a remarkable performance by winning Stage 2 and leading an impressive 53 laps. However, he fell just short of Bell's blistering pace, finishing as the runner-up.
Tyler Reddick claimed the third spot, with William Byron and AJ Allmendinger rounding out the top five.
Christopher Bell's victory not only marked his second win of the season but also marked the sixth triumph of his NASCAR Cup Series career. The achievement carried even greater significance as it secured his position in the championship round of the playoffs, setting the stage for a high-stakes showdown.
The race was not without its share of dramatic moments, most notably involving Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson.
Fresh off a victory in the Round of 8 opener at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Larson was poised for another strong showing. However, a crash with 55 laps to go brought his aspirations to a sudden halt. The No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet was ultimately relegated to a 34th-place finish.
Adding to the playoff drama, two more drivers, both from Joe Gibbs Racing, faced their own setbacks in the final stage of the NASCAR race on Sunday.
Denny Hamlin experienced a harrowing crash in turn 1, putting an early end to his race. Meanwhile, Martin Truex Jr. encountered an entirely different type of misfortune as his engine gave out, dashing his hopes of contending for the win.
Full results of the NASCAR Cup Series race in Homestead
2. Ryan Blaney
3. Tyler Reddick
4. William Byron
5. A. J. Allmendinger
6. Darrell Wallace Jr.
7. Ty Gibbs
8. Joey Logano
9. Aric Almirola
10. Austin Dillon
11. Kevin Harvick
12. Austin Cindric
13. Ryan Preece
14. Erik Jones
15. Chase Elliott
16. Daniel Suárez
17. Chase Briscoe
18. Kyle Busch
19. Alex Bowman
20. Corey LaJoie
21. Chris Buescher
22. Michael McDowell
23. Justin Haley
24. Ty Dillon
25. Todd Gilliland
26. Ryan Newman
27. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
28. Brad Keselowski
29. Martin Truex Jr.
30. Denny Hamlin
31. Ross Chastain
32. John H. Nemechek
33. J. J. Yeley
34. Kyle Larson
35. Josh Bilicki
36. Harrison Burton
With Christopher Bell having secured the win and the playoff spot, only one race remains in queue before the season finale. The drivers will be back in action next week for the NASCAR Cup Series playoff race in Martinsville.