Full results of the NASCAR race at Las Vegas as Kyle Larson emerges victorious

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson has emerged victorious in the South Point 400 race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

This win proved to be pivotal for the 31-year-old, securing Larson's spot as the first driver to advance to the final four of the 2023 Cup Series championship.

A masterful display of teamwork saw Larson's crew execute a lightning-fast pit stop during a crucial caution with 57 laps remaining, catapulting him to the forefront of the race. This move ultimately proved to be the turning point of the event, sealing Larson's fourth triumph of the season.

Christopher Bell, who had clinched the pole position in a spectacular qualifying run, was breathing on Larson's neck throughout the race. However, he fell short by a razor-thin margin of 0.082 seconds.

Despite his impressive performance, Bell succumbed to the curse of pole winners at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway as the stats now read 0-32 against the drivers who start from pole position.

Local hero Kyle Busch of Richard Childress Racing put on a spectacular show for his hometown crowd, clinching a commendable third-place finish.

Following closely behind was Brad Keselowski of RFK Racing, and Ross Chastain of Trackhouse Racing. Notably, all three drivers were eliminated from the playoffs in the previous Cup Series race at the Charlotte Roval.

Ryan Blaney of Team Penske secured the sixth spot as he was trailed by Larson's teammate, William Byron. Tyler Reddick, piloting a Toyota for 23XI Racing, held his ground, while Joe Gibbs Racing drivers Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin rounded out the top 10.

Chris Buescher, racing in a Ford for RFK Racing, found himself in the 11th place. The previous winner Joey Logano concluded the race in 12th place.

Alex Bowman of Hendrick Motorsports and Spire-bound Truck Series driver Carson Hocevar, piloting Legacy Motor Club's #42 Chevrolet, were the two drivers entangled in DNFs. On the other hand, Chase Elliott, who suffered a crash during Saturday's practice race, finished 32nd in his backup car.

Full results of the NASCAR Cup Series race in Las Vegas

#1. Kyle Larson

#2. Christopher Bell

#3. Kyle Busch

#4. Brad Keselowski

#5. Ross Chastain

#6. Ryan Blaney

#7. William Byron

#8. Tyler Reddick

#9. Martin Truex Jr.

#10. Denny Hamlin

#11. Chris Buescher

#12. Joey Logano

#13. Darrell Wallace Jr.

#14. Aric Almirola

#15. Daniel Suárez

#16. Kevin Harvick

#17. Michael McDowell

#18. Austin Dillon

#19. Corey LaJoie

#20. Harrison Burton

#21. A.J. Allmendinger

#22. Justin Haley

#23. Austin Cindric

#24. Ty Dillon

#25. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

#26. Ryan Preece

#27. Todd Gilliland

#28. Erik Jones

#29. J.J. Yeley

#30. Brennan Poole

#31. B.J. McLeod

#32. Chase Elliott

#33. Chase Briscoe

#34. Ty Gibbs

#35. Alex Bowman

#36. Carson Hocevar

Looking ahead, the NASCAR circuit sets its sights on the Homestead-Miami Speedway for the next leg of the third round of NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.