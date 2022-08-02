NASCAR 2022: Full weekend schedule for FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway

The 2022 NASCAR FireKeepers Casino 400 will take place on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at the Michigan International Speedway. The race will be broadcast on USA Network and MRN at 3:00 pm ET.

Sunday’s race will be the first race of the 2022 NASCAR season in Michigan and will host the Next Gen car for the first time since its debut. The track features 18 degrees of banking at turns, 12 degrees of banking at Start/Finish, and 5 degrees of banking at Backstretch.

37 drivers will compete for over 200 laps on Sunday. With four Cup races left in the regular season and two playoff spots up for grabs, winless drivers will now turn their attention to earning a victory in Michigan. Meanwhile, drivers who already have a victory will look to add one more victory to their account.

The 23rd Cup Series race practice and its qualifying race will be held on the same day, August 6, 2022, at the two-mile-long D-shaped oval track.

The Cup Series weekend will start with Saturday’s practice session, followed by a qualifying race for a single-lap, single-car run, which will then conclude with Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400.

The 37 drivers will be split up into two different groups. The division will be based on an odd/even order and 15-20 minutes of practice session will be allotted to both groups.

Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney is the defending champion of the event and will be looking to win back-to-back titles.

Full weekend schedule for 2022 NASCAR FireKeepers Casino 400

Here’s the practice, qualifying, and race schedule for this weekend at the Michigan International Speedway:

Saturday, August 6, 2022

9:05 am ET: Xfinity Series practice

9:35 am ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

10:45 am ET: ARCA Menards Series practice

11:30 am ET: ARCA Menards Series qualifying

12:35 pm ET: Cup Series practice

1:20 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

3:30 pm ET: New Holland 250

6:30 pm ET: Henry Ford Health 250

Sunday, August 7, 2022

3:00 pm ET: FireKeepers Casino 400

