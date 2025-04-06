Fuming Anthony Alfredo blasts ‘idiot’ Leland Honeyman’s blunder, demands ‘somebody else’ behind the wheel

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Anthony Alfredo, who drives the #42 Chevy for Young's Motorsports, shared his frustration with Leland Honeyman after the disastrous incident at Darlington that ruined both their races in a multi-car wreck. Speaking after the race, Alfredo strongly suggested that Honeyman should not be allowed to compete in the series.

With just 17 laps to go in the Sports CLips 200, Alfredo and Honeyman were battling in the middle of the field. Alfredo, who had earlier finished fifth in Stage 1, was hoping for a decent result for his team. Honeyman, racing part-time for Cope Family Racing, was right behind him on the track when he triggered the wreck.

Honeyman made a bold move to the inside and hit the back of Harrison Burton’s car. That contact caused Honeyman to slide, hit the wall, and crash into Anthony Alfredo’s car. The #42 car spun out, and Alfredo's race was essentially over. He finished the race in 31st while Honeyman ended up in the 37th spot.

In a post-race interview shared on X, Anthony Alfredo vented his frustration, saying:

"I got wrecked by the same idiot that starts stuff all the time,” Alfredo shared. “There’s zero qualification for this series anymore, and I’ve made a lot of dumb mistakes too, but I like to think I learned from them. When you just see the same person making the same mistakes, it’s really disappointing to see even if you try to talk to them and help them."

"He drove it in there so deep, I couldn’t believe it,” he added. “I was like, ‘There’s absolutely no way he’s making that corner.’ He ran in straight into the back of the 25 car, then slid down in front of me, then hit the wall, over-corrected and destroyed me, then never held the brake pedal all the way down the track and almost cleaned me out again. Somebody else should be driving that race car."

This incident comes after a similar multi-car wreck in the previous race at Martinsville, after which NASCAR held a special meeting to discuss how the drivers should race moving forward in the series.

"I don’t know who’s who," Honeyman speaks on his crash with Anthony Alfredo

Leland Honeyman also shared his side of the story after the race and admitted that he didn’t realize Harrison Burton (in the No. 25 Ford) was in front of him. He said that he thought they could both take the corner aggressively, but misjudged the situation before making contact with Anthony Alfredo.

"I don’t know who’s who with the throwbacks,” Honeyman shared. “I wasn’t told the 25 was in front of me. I think he had two right side scuffs, so in that scenario, I felt like we could carry turn 1 on entry a lot better than a lot of other people, so, I drove it off in there, but at the same time thinking that the 25 was going to do the same thing." (0:12 onwards)

While Honeyman wasn't happy with the outcome of the race, he didn't hold back in hitting back at Anthony Alfredo either and said that the #42 raced like an as****e all day.

Despite everything that happened, Honeyman said the sport still needs drivers like Anthony Alfredo to keep fans engaged. The two drivers will be back for more racing action on Saturday, April 12, in the SciAps 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway. The race is scheduled to start at 5:00 pm ET.

