“Gained some respect and didn’t make any enemies”: Kyle Busch’s RCR teammate opens up on his Cup Series debut

Jesse Love, Kyle Busch’s teammate at Richard Childress Racing, made his Cup debut on Sunday, April 13. Love wheeled the No. 33 Chevrolet Camaro to a P31 finish, which, according to him, wasn’t "great overall". But the youngster felt he gained respect and learned on the way.

Ad

Most importantly, Love did not make enemies during the 500-lap event at Bristol Motor Speedway. Kyle Busch ended up 14th, marking his fifth top-15 performance of the season. His best finish has been a P5 at COTA, which came in March.

It was a good day for Jesse Love as well, given how comfortable he felt in his C4 Ultimate Energy Chevy. Recalling his run, the full-time Xfinity Series driver from Menlo Park, California, said (via Speedway Digest):

Ad

Trending

“I'm happy with the amount of speed we had and the guys that I was able to race with on the track. I know the result isn't great but overall, I feel like I learned a lot, gained some respect and didn't make any enemies.”

Love qualified 19th for the race, but by the end of Stage 1, he fell back to 34th. The 2023 ARCA Menards Series champion couldn't gain positions after that and finished 35th in Stage 2. However, in Stage 3, Love salvaged a few spots en route to his 31st-place finish.

Ad

“There is still a lot to learn but hopefully I will have a few more opportunities in the future,” Love added.

Jesse Love will now prepare for his upcoming Xfinity Series race at Rockingham Speedway, where he will drive his usual No. 2 Chevy SS. Scheduled for Saturday, April 19, the 250-lap event will feature three-time Coca-Cola 600 winner Kasey Kahne behind the wheel of RCR’s No. 33, marking his first NASCAR start since 2018.

Ad

Jesse Love asked Kyle Busch for pointers ahead of his Cup Series debut

Jesse Love boasts 12 victories in the ARCA Menards Series West, one in the ARCA Menards Series East, and two in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Talladega and Daytona. However, he knew he would be racing alongside the best of the best in his Cup Series debut.

Ad

So, Love called Kyle Busch for advice. Busch is currently the winningest driver in the series, holding records for most wins in the Xfinity (102) and the Craftsman Truck Series (67).

“Absolutely, it’d be dumb of me to not go ask him questions and pick his ear when I can or pick his brain, rather, and he’s been helpful, for sure,” Love said about his conversation with Busch (as quoted by On3).

Ad

“I’ll always feel like Kyle’s been an open book. I will say, you know, Kyle’s probably the toughest competitor in the garage,” he added.

However, Kyle Busch has been winless since 2023. Sunday’s race at Bristol extended his winless streak to 66. The Las Vegas native is vying for a win, which will automatically get him a spot in the NASCAR Cup playoffs, which he missed last year, marking his first time since 2012.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumyadeep Saha I write about all things NASCAR. Know More