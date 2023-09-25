Garrett Lowe driver shares NASCAR president’s letter to university requesting permission to miss classes for iRacing Series Championship

Garrett Lowe is gearing up for the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing series finale and received a leave letter from Steve Phelps, the president of NASCAR addressed to his college, requesting permission to miss classes.

Garrett Lowe is a championship contender and is currently a student at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. To compete in the championship race, Lowe received a letter signed by Steve Phelps, requesting permission to attend the race without affecting his attendance.

The 22-year-old student from Charlotte shared the note on X (formerly Twitter).

"It’s not every day you need a note from @NASCAR to miss midterm exams so you can race for a championship at the @NASCARHall!," he wrote.

The eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series brings 40 of the best sim racing drivers across the world, competing for $300,000 with the winner taking $100,000 and the prestigious Dale Earnhardt Jr. championship trophy.

The 14th edition of the series this year has reached its championship race, which will be hosted at the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Uptown, Charlotte on September 26.

Along with Garrett Lowe, Steven Wilson, Nick Ottinger, and Tucker Minter are the contenders in the championship four. They will be battling for the title honors on September 26 with the Homestead Miami Speedway hosting the final race.

William Byron advances into the NASCAR playoffs Round of 8

William Byron claimed Hendrick Motorsports' 300th win in the Cup Series at Texas Motor Speedway last Sunday, along with becoming the first playoff driver to advance into the Round of 8.

For much of Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400, it appeared that Kyle Larson would be the HMS driver who would bring home the 300th win for Rick Hendrick. However, in a late-race restart battle with Bubba Wallace, Larson spun around and hit the barriers, ending his race.

Byron, who had started the race 18th, gradually made his way to the front and eventually battled Wallace for the win when Larson was out of the race.

"We've just been kind of steady Eddie through the first three or four races and we haven't shown any flashes, but today I thought we had a good car if we could have just get to the front," Byron said post race. "At the end there we were really fast."

Texas winner William Byron

Playoff drivers occupied the top five finishing position as Ross Chastain was second to the checkered flag ahead of Bubba Wallace. Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Christopher Bell and Denny Hamlin rounded off the top five finishers.

Playoff drivers Kyle Larson and Kyle Busch couldn't finish the race as both collided with the barriers. Tyler Reddick and Ryan Blaney also brushed the barriers in a late-race restart causing a multi-car pileup.

Heading to Talladega this weekend, Wallace, Reddick, Blaney, and Busch are below the cut-off mark.