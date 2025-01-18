Garrett Smithley set to drive Garage 66 entry at Bowman Gray amid Mike Wallace’s Daytona 500 fiasco

MBM Motorsports announced on Saturday that Garrett Smithley will drive the #66 entry at the 2025 Daytona 500. He will drive the ride earlier set for former NASCAR driver Mike Wallace that was later revoked by NASCAR.

Smithley will drive the #66 Ford Mustang Dark Horse at the 200-lap Cook Out Clash at the Bowman Gray Stadium on February 16 at 2:30 PM ET, set to take place at the Daytona International Speedway at Daytona Beach, Florida. As MBM Motorsports decided to bring in Smithley, the team's co-owner Carl Long shared his response. Here's what he said:

"It has been a while since Garrett last drove for our organization, but I am glad to have him back in our car,” Long stated. “He has a solid deal in Xfinity that also gives him more freedom to race in Cup. Garrett knows how to take care of his equipment and be there at the end.”

Smithley competes in the Xfinity Series under full-time obligation, driving the #14 Chevrolet Camaro for SS-Green Light Racing. Despite this, he will participate in the iconic Daytona 500 Cup Series race in February by replacing 65-year-old Mike Wallace.

Mike Wallace is the brother of former race car drivers Rusty and Kenny Wallace. He was supposed to drive MBM Motorsports' #66 Charter for the Daytona International Speedway race.

However, NASCAR did not allow the veteran racing driver to be a part of the iconic race. The reason? Wallace was inactive in professional motorsports in recent times, and as a result, the governing body prevented his entry into the Daytona Beach race.

Garrett Smithley let his feelings known after Daytona 500 opportunity

After his Daytona 500 opportunity was revealed by Carl Long's MBM Motorsports, Garrett Smithley shared his thoughts on it. Here's what he said in the team's press release:

“It’s awesome to be back in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2025. I’ve been talking to Carl [Long] for a while now about putting something together, and finally all the pieces fell into place. I am looking forward to running this historic race at Bowman Gray, and hopefully we can do more together throughout the year.”

Smithley also took to his official X account to write about the The Madhouse opportunity. Here's what he added:

"Excited to get to run The Madhouse in Cup! Thankful to @MBMMotorsports and Carl to give me an opportunity in the Cup Series again."

Garrett Smithley has so far participated in 76 Cup Series races in over five years. He made his debut in the 2018 FireKeepers Casino 400 in Michigan, and his last race was the 2022 Cup Series Championship race at Phoenix Raceway.

