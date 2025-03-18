Gene Haas-led HFT secures major Autodesk partnership for Cole Custer’s 2025 Cup campaign

Gene Haas' NASCAR outfit, Haas Factory Team teamed up with Autodesk for the 2025 Cup Series season where the latter will sponsor two races for Cole Custer. Autodesk previously partnered with Haas and Tony Stewart's former team, Stewart-Haas Racing in the Cup Series and Xfinity Series from 2018 to 2022.

Autodesk will partner with HFT in the two upcoming races the Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway and the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway.

Custer will drive the #41 Ford Mustang Dark Horse wrapped with Autodesk colors. For Custer, it would not be the first time driving the Autodesk-sponsored car. He raced in the Autodesk car in the Xfinity Series in 2018 and 2019, and then in the Cup Series in 2020, 2021, and 2022.

Custer's memorable outing with the Autodesk car was the 2018 Xfinity Series event at Texas Motor Speedway, where he captured the victory. The 27-year-old, who is the 2023 Xfinity Series champion, and the 2024 Xfinity regular series champion, returned to the Cup Series with HFT.

Earlier Gene Haas and Tony Stewart ran the Stewart-Haas Racing. But after Stewart left NASCAR at the end of the 2024 season, SHR went defunct. Following this, Gene Haas continued in the NASCAR Cup Series with one charter for Cole Custer.

In addition to Autodesk, the Haas Factory Team has Haas Automation, 3D Systems, Caymus Vineyards, and Andy's Frozen Custard as its Cup Series sponsors. Autodesk is an American multinational software company that provides software products for various services.

It was founded in 1982 by John Walker and Dan Drake, and they specialize in architecture, education, entertainment, manufacturing, media, construction, and engineering. Walker was the co-author of AutoCAD.

How is Cole Custer's 2025 Cup Series season going so far?

After the first five races in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, Cole Custer had an underwhelming outing so far. The Haas Factory Team driver is currently in 35th place with 47 points in the overall standings.

Cole Custer, driver of the #41 Autodesk/HaasTooling.com Ford, drives during qualifying for NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on October 08, 2022 - Qualifying - Source: Getty

Cole Custer did not register any Top 5 or Top 10 but faced two DNFs in the first five races of the 2025 season. His average start position was 26.4 and his average finish position was 27.6.

The 2020 Sunoco Rookie of the Year in the Cup Series finished the Daytona 500 in 21st place, the Atlanta race in 36th place, followed by the Austin race in 23rd place, the Phoenix race in 32nd place and the recently concluded Las Vegas race in the 26th place.

