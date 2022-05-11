"Get back on track and keep finding speed" - Brad Keselowski outlines his goal for AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway

Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing driver Brad Keselowski is set to make his 25th Cup Series start at Kansas Speedway on Sunday.

Keselowski has a great track record at this track; he has had multiple wins at the 1.5-mile-long race track. The driver even won races at the venue in 2011 and 2019 and has an overall finish of 11.5.

Speaking about his goal for next weekend’s AdventHealth 400, Keselowski said that the 1.5-mile-track carries a lot of speed. He went on to say that he is excited to be running for the first time with a new sponsor, the King’s Hawaiian. He later added that his aim is to get back on track and keep finding speed.

Keselowski said:

“Kansas is a really fast race track and it carries so much speed with how spread out the racing can be there. We’re thrilled to be running the King’s Hawaiian car for the first time, a brand we’re excited to partner with moving forward and one that will make for some fun content. Our goal is to get back on track and keep finding speed as we head into the weekend.”

The North Carolina native has had three top-five finishes in Kansas in the last four races. He also made a total of ten starts at the track in the Xfinity Series and Truck Series with one win and five tops-ten finishes.

King’s Hawaiian is in partnership with Brad Keselowski’s RFK Racing team for next two Cup Series races

Bakery company King’s Hawaiian has announced an exciting partnership with Brad Keselowski’s #6 Ford Mustang for the next two Cup races. RFK and King’s Hawaiian will also collaborate on activation programs to engage the NASCAR community.

The president of the RFK Racing team Steve Newmark spoke about the partnership and said:

“We’re thrilled to announce this partnership with such a fun and reputable company. I think I speak for many across our sport and country that the King’s Hawaiian brand immediately brings to mind quality and great taste, and we can’t wait to promote their classic offerings and new products to our entire fanbase.”

Catch Brad Keselowski at the Kansas Speedway next weekend for the AdventHealth 400. The action will start at 3 pm on Sunday.

