"Get out of this business": Dale Earnhardt Jr. makes his animosity crystal clear about NASCAR’S waiver ruling

NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently voiced his frustration with the updated playoff waiver rule. NASCAR routinely adjusts its rules and regulations after each season to adapt to the evolving dynamics of stock car racing. However, the new waiver rule has sparked debate, with Earnhardt Jr. expressing concern over its fairness and implications for drivers vying for a playoff spot.

The updated playoff waiver rule introduces a stricter framework. Drivers can now only receive a waiver for health or family-related reasons. Additionally, if a waiver is granted for any other circumstances, the driver loses all accumulated playoff points and is barred from earning more during the regular season. This approach could have impacted Kyle Larson’s double-duty attempt last season when he missed the Coca-Cola 600 due to inclement weather.

In a recent episode of Dirty Mo Media's Dale Jr. Download podcast, the former Xfinity Series champion expressed his rather direct approach to tackling the waiver ruling.

"I don't like this waiver. You show up your race, you get points. If you don't race, if you don't start the race, you don't get the points. You just don't. Get out of the waiver business, don't worry about having to make that decision," Dale Earnhardt Jr. said

Hendrick Motorsports legend Jeff Gordon also weighed in on the updated playoff waiver rule. While he acknowledges the necessity of such regulations, Gordon pointed out that the rule could dampen a driver’s ambitions.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. followed in the footsteps of his legendary father, Dale Earnhardt Sr., making his NASCAR debut in the Xfinity Series in 1996, where he secured back-to-back championships in 1998 and 1999. Over his career, Earnhardt Jr. earned 50 wins across NASCAR's top two divisions. Despite his success, he never claimed a Cup Series championship, unlike his father's seven-time triumph.

However, Dale Jr.'s team JR Motorsports recently shared an exciting update. JRM will debut in 'The Great American Race' this season with their championship-winning driver Justin Allgaier.

"We can't go down": Dale Earnhardt Jr. reflects on Daytona 500 decision following Justin Allgaier's announcement

Two-time Daytona 500 winner Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s driver Justin Allgaier will pilot the #40 Traveller Whiskey Chevrolet in the prestigious Daytona 500 to kick start the 2025 NASCAR campaign. Following JRM's announcement, Earnhardt Jr. expressed his views on running the 500-mile race.

"We're in a position where we can't go down, we're starting at the bottom. I personally hope that this is the start of more opportunities for us to compete at the Cup level. Should it be a situation where it's very challenging, it would only motivate us to continue to go back. When we don't entirely succeed at something, we retool and try again," Dale Earnhardt Jr said (via Dirty Mo Media).

The Daytona 500 is scheduled for February 16 at 2:30 PM Eastern time. Watch the reigning Xfinity Series champion in action in a Cup car on FOX, MRN, and SiriusXM.

