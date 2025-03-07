“Get ready to flip out”: $300M-worth Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s production teases new NASCAR HOF inductee Carl Edwards as their podcast guest 

Former NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s podcast, 'The Dale Jr. Download', has teased the next guest that will be appearing on the show next week - 2025 Hall of Fame inductee, Carl Edwards. The podcast, a part of Dale Jr.'s 'Dirty Mo Media' company, shared the news to their social media channels via a short video that featured messages asking for Edwards to be on the show.

Ad

Taking to their X account, 'Dirty Mo Media' shared a clip that features the messages, as well as Edwards' famous backflips that he would do after winning a race, adding the caption:

"Get ready to flip out, y'all. 🔄🙌 "

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

In 2023, Carl Edwards also topped 'Dirty Mo Media's' list of most requested guests for the Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s podcast, and he will finally be making his first appearance on the show this year.

One person who is excited for Edwards' appearance on the podcast is NASCAR Truck Series driver, Rajah Caruth. He shared the post on his X account and added a GIF portraying his eagerness for the release of the episode.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

$300 million-worth (per Celebrity Net Worth) Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Edwards have raced against each other in the Cup Series from 2004, when the 2025 HOF-inductee made his Cup Series debut for Roush Fenway Racing, to 2016, when he stepped away from the sport.

During his time in the Cup Series, Carl Edwards achieved 28 race wins, 124 Top-fives, and 220 Top 10 finishes. He was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame this year alongside Ricky Rudd and Ralph Moody.

Ad

Dale Earnhardt Jr. reveals why he didn't disappear like Carl Edwards after his retirement

Cup Series team owner Dale Earnhardt Jr during practice for the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway, Feb 14th 2025 - Source: Imagn

In an interview from earlier this year, Dale Earnhardt Jr. was asked why he didn't completely walk away from the world of racing like some of his peers, including Carl Edwards. Earnhardt Jr.'s reasons included wanting to show his young daughters, who are six and four years old, what he's like as a driver, as well as showing them that this is a possible future for them. He said (via Athlon Sports):

Ad

"Well, there’s a lot of little reasons. I still love to drive. I want my girls to know what it was like for me to drive. I don’t want them to have to open a book when they’re 15 or 20 years old and (have) me explain it to them."

Dale Earnhardt Jr. also added that the other reason he continues to be involved in the sport, whether it's in the driver's seat or as a team owner of JR Motorsports, is because he likes to be around racers.

Ad

"So, at the end of the day I’m a racer. I’ve always been a racer. I am always going to be a racer and I’m always going to want to be around racers. I will either be driving a car, sending a car to the track, be in a broadcast booth, or whatever. I want my kids to see that passion and know there could be an avenue. If they don’t (want that), they don’t have to have anything to do with it. But I just want my girls to know what I did and understand it a little bit. I have five more years of being competitive and I feel really good about that. It gets me excited every day and I want to keep doing it."

The next episode of the 'Dale Jr. Download' podcast will release on March 12, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback