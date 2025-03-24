Gianna's racetrack OOTD features colorblocked top and slit skirt combo as she cheers for husband Ryan Blaney at the Straight Talk Wireless 400

Ryan Blaney's wife Gianna Tulio, attended the Straight Talk Wireless 400 to support her husband and shared a few images from her day on the track. Tulio stays active on social media and shares behind-the-scenes moments from Blaney's race days, with her audience of over 98k.

On Sunday, she uploaded an Instagram story featuring herself posing in front of Team Penske's No.12 car. She was wearing a chic colour-blocked top, paired with a high-waisted black skirt and white sneakers. She wore dark sunglasses to complete her look for race day.

Gianna Tulio cheers for husband Ryan Blaney at Straight Talk Wireless 400. Source : @Instagram/giannatulio

Gianna Tulio and Ryan Blaney began dating in July 2020 and exchanged vows in an intimate wedding ceremony on December 12, 2024. Tulio began her career working for The Hooters restaurant chain in 2017.

She was eventually crowned Miss Hooters International in 2021 and went on to become "The Hooters Calendar Cover Girl". The couple live in Huntsville, North Carolina, where they moved to in 2021.

Ryan Blaney remembers "nervous" engagement with wife Gianna Tulio

2023 Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney, opened up on his engagement story and admitted that he felt anxious, not out of fear of rejection, but because of how it'll come across in the moment. He revealed that he barely remembers what he said but finds it fun to look back and laugh about the odd moment.

Ryan Blaney met Gianna Tulio in 2018 at MGM Grand's losers bar, where he was visiting for a NASCAR race, while she was attending a modelling job. They began dating in 2020 and three years later, Blaney popped the question on December 12, 2023. The couple got married exactly a year later in 2024.

Sitting for an interview with Dirty Mo Media, Blaney reflected on his engagement story and said,

"You get nervous man, I don't know why. You're not nervous because you think they're gonna say no. You're just nervous at how you're gonna sound and this question that you're asking them and it's just a very odd moment but it's fun to look back on it and laugh about it, like I don't even know what I said." ( 3:15 onwards)

Blaney further revealed that he'd planned to propose long before his championship was on the cards.

"I had it planned for a while. You know, it's funny when I got engaged in December, they're like, "Oh you won the championship, got engaged?" I was like "No, I planned on this way before the playoffs even started and all this stuff, the championship was just like a bonus," he added. ( 3:43 onwards )

Ryan Blaney currently sits tenth in the standings with 162 points and two top-ten finishes. Blaney has had a rough go at his 2025 season so far, with three straight DNFs. Despite leading for 147 laps, Blaney has struggled to convert his performance into solid results.

