Gianna Tulio brings back “hot girl walks” as the weather starts turning warmer 

Ryan Blaney's wife Gianna Blaney (formerly Tulio) recently shared a picture of her outfit for “warmer weather”. She posted the picture on her Instagram story.

NASCAR driver Ryan Blaney is married to Gianna Tulio, a model and social media personality. They were married on December 12, 2024, in Aspen, Colorado, exactly one year after Blaney proposed. Gianna and Ryan started dating in July 2020, having met in Las Vegas in 2018. She was working as a model for Hooters, and he was there for a race.

Gianna is originally from South Florida and holds a degree in Business Administration. In 2021, she was crowned Miss Hooters and won the "Most Photogenic" award. Gianna frequently shares her life with Ryan on social media. Ryan has spoken about how much she has positively influenced his life. She mentioned to People Magazine that she and Ryan read their vows privately that morning and described their wedding day as "the most magical night" of her life.

The model shared the story on Instagram with the caption:

"Warmer weather = hot girl walks are back"

Gianna Blaney's story featuring her outfit for the warm weather - Source: via @giannatulio on Instagram

Ryan Blaney, a celebrated figure in NASCAR, drives the No. 12 Ford Mustang for Team Penske and is the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Champion. Born into a racing family, with his father and grandfather having successful careers in the sport, Blaney has carved his own path to success. He's known for his impressive acumen on the track, particularly his dramatic win at the Coca-Cola 600 in 2023.

Gianna Tulio mentions the one thing she has learned in her month-long marriage with Ryan Blaney

Ryan Blaney with his wife Gianna Tulio during the NASCAR Awards Banquet at Charlotte Convention Center - Source: Imagn

Ryan Blaney and his wife Gianna Tulio, who recently celebrated their one-month wedding anniversary, were interviewed about their married life. Gianna shared that she hasn't necessarily "learned" anything new in their first month as husband and wife, but rather feels a sense of security in now having a husband, though she always felt secure in their relationship.

"I don't think I've learned anything in the first month. Not that I haven't learned anything; I just feel like everything feels the same, you know, like it's just security. I guess I feel more secure I have a husband. I've learned that, but I always felt secure," she said.

Ryan Blaney is preparing for the 2025 Daytona 500, scheduled for February 16. The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Champion will be coming off a second-place finish at the Clash at Bowman Gray. Before the race, Blaney and his wife, Gianna Tulio, visited Austin, Texas.

Kyle Busch is favored to win the Daytona 500 with +1100 odds, followed by Denny Hamlin (+1200) and Blaney (+1300). A predictive model is high on William Byron (+1800), the 2024 Daytona 500 winner. The race will be contested over 200 laps, and the green flag is set to drop at 2:30 p.m. ET.

