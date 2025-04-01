Gianna Tulio’s best friend shares Ryan Blaney’s wedding pictures; Chase Elliott and Bubba Wallace among the best men

Over the NASCAR off-season, Ryan Blaney married his now-wife Gianna Tulio in Aspen, Colorado. Tulio's best friend reminisced about the moments by posting wedding pictures on social media, which also featured other NASCAR drivers, including Bubba Wallace and Chase Elliott.

Blaney, 31, and Tulio, 26, held their winter-themed wedding at Hotel Jerome in the Centennial State on December 12 last year. They celebrated their relationship, which was publicized in 2020 before their engagement in December 2023, following Blaney winning the NASCAR Cup Series championship.

In an Instagram post, Felicia Patrick Lamb shared some snaps from the couple's big day.

"I will never get over how perfect this wedding was😭🤍✨❄️💍," Lamb wrote.

On the fourth slide, Bubba Wallace and Chase Elliott could be seen standing next to the couple. Wallace and Elliott, who grew up with Ryan Blaney while running in various racing series, served as groomsmen.

About 200 people attended the wedding, including NASCAR drivers Dale Earnhardt Jr., Austin Cindric, and Daniel Hemric. Josef Newgarden and Scott McLaughlin, IndyCar drivers under Team Penske, also graced the event.

In an interview with People Magazine, Gianna Tulio revealed their decision to postpone their honeymoon to Easter. NASCAR will hold a one-week break between Bristol and Talladega to commemorate the holiday.

For now, Ryan Blaney and the rest of the field will head to Darlington Raceway. The No. 12 Team Penske driver arrives at the 1.366-mile track ranking 10th in the points standings with one top-five and two top-10 finishes.

"This 12 crew is solid": Ryan Blaney applauded his crew after Martinsville race

Before the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway, Ryan Blaney finished 11th at Martinsville Speedway after starting 32nd. He commended the No. 12 team for their efforts following three consecutive DNFs from Phoenix, Las Vegas, and Homestead-Miami.

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series champion took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote:

"These are the people I want behind me. This 12 Crew is solid. We fought all weekend to get back to where we belong - up front. Looking forward to keeping the momentum going into Darlington."

His post shows a note that read:

"Really proud of the effort from our 12 group after the way our weekend started."

"The strategy played into our favor early to gain back some track position, and the changes we made throughout the day allowed us to maintain in the top 10. Just needed a little more for the final run there, but a solid day to get us back in the right direction."

Ryan Blaney (12) with Austin Cindric (2) and Denny Hamlin (11) at Martinsville Speedway - Source: Imagn

While Blaney came up short of a top-10 finish, the Ford pilot concluded stage two in sixth to score five stage points.

Ultimately, Denny Hamlin won the first short track race of the year after leading 274 of 400 laps. Meanwhile, Bubba Wallace and Chase Elliott had strong outings and tied their season-high finishes in third and fourth, respectively.

As for the other Team Penske drivers, Joey Logano crossed the line in eighth place, while Austin Cindric retired from the race due to a battery issue.

