Gianna Tulio shares a glimpse of sweet moments with her wedding date Ryan Blaney 

Ryan Blaney's wife, Gianna Tulio, shared candid images of the two from a recent wedding. The snapshots captured Tulio's special moments from the ceremony as a bridesmaid.

Blaney and Tulio began dating in 2020 and got engaged on December 12, 2023. Exactly a year later, the pair married in a winter-themed ceremony at Aspen, Colorado. Around 200 guests, including NASCAR drivers Chase Elliot, Bubba Wallace, and Dale Earnhardt Jr., graced the ceremony.

On Saturday, April 12, Gianna Tulio uploaded an Instagram carousel honoring her friend's wedding. The first slide featured photo strips capturing Blaney and Tulio's lighthearted moments in a photobooth. Followed by more moments from the ceremony, the post was captioned:

"Celebrating your love was nothing less than special✨🥂🤍"

Gianna Tulio is a former model and a Hooter Hall of Fame Inductee. She maintains an active presence on social media by sharing glimpses of her personal life and race weekends with Ryan Blaney.

When Gianna Tulio paid tribute to Ryan Blaney's 2023 NASCAR championship

After Ryan Blaney clinched his first career NASCAR Cup championship in 2023, Gianna Tulio shared a social media post celebrating the triumph. She expressed her unwavering support for the Team Penske driver with a heartfelt caption.

In an Instagram carousel, Tulio shared a trackside image with Blaney after the finale at Phoenix Raceway. She wrote:

"I never had any doubts in you and never will. You made history and I’m so honored I was able to be there for you & watch you fight for it.❤️🏆"

During his victory lane speech, Ryan Blaney reflected upon his team's tumultuous journey through the season, saying:

"Yeah, I mean, I think we did an amazing job of that. I mean, it’s somewhat of an up-and-down year, but you’re going to have those moments. Through the summer we just worked really hard to try to get back where we needed to be. Kind of said a deadline for the Playoffs. We met that deadline. Just super proud of the effort by everybody at Team Penske who put tons and tons of hours into hard work."

Throughout the season, Blaney achieved a career-high four race wins but secured only eight top-five finishes. Despite the wavering form, Blaney bounced back to secure two wins in the playoffs to reach the championship four.

Starting at 17th, Ryan Blaney qualified behind his title contenders Kyle Larson, William Byron, and Christopher Bell for the 2023 NASCAR Cup season finale. However, the No.12 driver bested his competition by getting ahead of them with 20 laps remaining and held on to the spot until the checkered flag fell. The result marked Team Penske's second back-to-back Cup title after Joey Logano's run in 2022.

