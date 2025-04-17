Gianna Tulio shares 'view from bed' on honeymoon with Ryan Blaney in scenic island paradise

Ryan Blaney's wife, Gianna Tulio, shared a picture of the view from her hotel bed while they were on their honeymoon in the Caribbean. The couple tied the knot in December last year after getting engaged almost one year prior. Blaney is off work as the NASCAR break is underway.

The story included the location where the couple was staying on their honeymoon. The view included a scenic and beautiful view of the ocean and the island around.

Gianna Tulio's Instagram Story via Instagram

Blaney and Tulio married in a close event at Hotel Jerome in Aspen, Colorado. Only the closest family members and friends were invited to the wedding.

Gianna Tulio is a model and social media personality. Blaney and Tulio met in Las Vegas in 2018, where Blaney went for a NASCAR race and Tulio was there for a modelling gig with Hooters. The couple made it public two years later.

Ryan Blaney and Gianna Tulio at NASCAR Cup Series Championship - Source: Imagn

Blaney is in good form this season, with two consecutive top-five finishes in the Food City 500 race at Bristol and Darlington Raceway. The 31-year-old driver races for Team Penske Racing in the No. 12 car. Fans expect better and positive improvements from Blaney at the Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama.

Ryan Blaney's gamble at Bristol gets him to fifth

In the last Cup Series race, Food City 500, Ryan Blaney and his crew chief, Jonathan Hassler, made a strategy to pit him late in the race, expecting a late caution. The driver led the race for 48 laps before pitting, showcasing excellent tire management skills.

NASCAR: Ryan Blaney and Jonathan Hassler at Cup Series Championship Qualifying - Source: Imagn

Despite not winning, Blaney felt that the gamble to pit late was a worthy attempt due to the conditions during the race and the lack of cautions. The strategy highlighted the learning points of tire performance and management throughout the race and also allowed him to finish fifth from his earlier position.

The driver also praised his crew members for the exceptional result at the Bristol Motor Speedway. He praised everyone involved in getting the result.

"Solid weekend for the 12-Crew. Thank you to all of our partners and everyone back at the shop," Blaney wrote on X.

Ryan Blaney is enjoying his honeymoon in St. Lucia as the drivers are off for the NASCAR break. He would be back in action for the Jack Link's 500 race at the Talladega Superspeedway later this month. The driver is ranked sixth in the NASCAR Cup Series this season with 275 points to his name.

