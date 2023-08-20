“Gibbs fans should not be complaining”: NASCAR fans react to Sam Mayer and Ty Gibbs drama in the Xfinity race

Sam Mayer caused race leader and longtime rival Ty Gibbs to spin out during a late restart in the Xfinity Series event held at Watkins Glen International on Saturday. This maneuver led Mayer to secure his second victory of the season.

Ty Gibbs, recognized both as a promising talent at Joe Gibbs Racing and a regular in the Cup Series, had showcased his dominance throughout the road-course race in upstate New York. His commanding performance saw him lead for 70 of the 86 laps completed.

However, a timely caution near the end of the race compressed the field, opening up an opportunity for Mayer.

Mayer seized this chance by gently pushing Gibbs aside as they entered the initial turn following the restart. Mayer was quick to clarify that the contact between the two was unintended and accidental.

According to ESPN, Sam Mayer said:

"I wheel-hopped it," whose first Xfinity victory came last month at Road America. "I feel bad for doing that. You don't want to take out a Gibbs car like that or any car like that. But just trying to get another win in the Xfinity Series. I got a lot of catching up to do."

I was in there. I put my nose in there. That's part of it. Fenders are fenders. It's an accident, but I think everyone can agree that it's OK for an Xfinity series regular to win this race."

Ty Gibbs' disappointing finish, rivalry with Sam Mayers, and John Hunter Nemechek's points lead

Sheldon Creed clinched the runner-up spot, with Parker Kligerman, Ross Chastain, and Connor Mosack rounding out the top five positions.

John Hunter Nemechek claimed the sixth spot and assumed the points lead from Austin Hill, who experienced a late spin and dropped to the 14th position.

Following the spin, Gibbs managed to regain control of his car but ultimately finished a disappointing 17th. Gibbs disregarded the idea of having a conversation with Mayer regarding the conclusion of the race, and he openly criticized his competitor.

The history between the two drivers includes previous clashes, and Gibbs even physically confronted Mayer by throwing punches during an incident at Martinsville last year.

Gibbs remarked:

"I don't know how much of a conversation you can have with him in that situation, We grew up racing each other. I think he has more starts than I do, and this is his second win. Congratulations to him on his second win. Wish I could have gotten my 13th there."

Ty Gibbs showcased his dominance throughout the afternoon on the 2.45-mile track with multiple elevations. He easily passed Hill during one restart and then smoothly maneuvered past both Mayer and Justin Allgaier in the closing laps.

Ultimately, the rivalry between Sam Mayer and Ty Gibbs triggered passionate conversations among NASCAR enthusiasts. While Ty Gibbs supporters stood by his enthusiasm and embraced the fierce competition, others called for a more restrained approach to racing.

Regardless of the perspective taken, one aspect remained evident: NASCAR's allure lies in its capacity to evoke strong sentiments and ignite lively discussions, ensuring that every race remains an unforgettable spectacle for fans.