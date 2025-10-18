Gio Ruggiero makes history as first driver in over a decade to achieve major Truck Series milestone

Gio Ruggiero’s win at Talladega on Friday was special for many reasons. Firstly, it was his career-first victory. Secondly, it was his first Truck Series win with Tricon Garage. And lastly, he tied with former NASCAR driver Todd Bodine in a unique record.

NASCAR insider Joseph Srigley, who is also an editor at Racing America, wrote about Bodine’s achievement on X. According to Srigley, Ruggiero became the first driver since Todd Bodine in 2007 to win the pole, lead most laps, and win a superspeedway race in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

“This afternoon at @TALLADEGA, @Gio_Ruggiero1 becomes the first driver since Todd Bodine (@Team_Onion) in 2007 to win the pole, lead the most laps, and win a superspeedway event in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series,” Srigley wrote in his post.

Per reports, Ruggiero led a race-best 37 of the 85-lap race, which ultimately got stretched to 90. Rounding up the top five were Corey Heim, Ty Majeski, Dawson Sutton, and Layne Riggs.

“Super thankful all the guys on this 17 truck, they worked their butts off today and definitely brought the best piece today,” Gio Ruggiero told FOX Sports, via NASCAR. “We showed it in qualifying and throughout the race there that we had the fastest piece. Thanks to Toyota and everybody who supports me. Great to win a race with my mom and dad here.”

Ruggiero is not in the playoffs this year, but he can still contend for more wins. It’s only one race till the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Championship race kicks off at Phoenix Raceway on October 31.

“He adapts quickly”- Triton partner David Gilliland pinpoints Gio Ruggiero’s biggest quality ahead of his rookie season

Before stepping into the arena of NASCAR, Gio Ruggiero raced part-time in the ARCA Menards Series and the ARCA Menards Series East, driving the No. 18 car for Joe Gibbs Racing. He is also a former Winchester 400 winner.

Ruggiero knew he had to put in a lot of work to get the hang of the Toyota that he would be driving for Tricon Garage. Thankfully, team co-owner David Gilliland trusted his abilities.

In a statement from December 2024, Gilliland said, via Yahoo Sports:

“Gio has shown a lot of promise in his young career, and we are super excited to welcome him into our program. Jumping into the Truck Series is no small feat, but Gio has proven that he adapts quickly, and we have no doubt that he will have a successful rookie season with us as he takes over the 17 truck.”

Safe to say that Gio Ruggiero brought results. Today, the Truck Series rookie sits 11th in the driver standings with seven top fives and 11 top-10s besides 79 laps led in 23 starts.

