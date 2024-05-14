“Give credit”: Denny Hamlin fans flood Kyle Larson’s reaction to NASCAR’s $1 million tournament

Last year, when NASCAR struggled with viewership, Denny Hamlin opined for a bracket system of points seen in sports like the NBA, Lawn Tennis, Badminton, and many more. Moving forward, the officials announced a $1 million in-season event in 2025 inspired by the bracket-scoring method.

Kyle Larson reacted to NASCAR's revelation, following which the fanbase stormed the comments section and expressed that Hamlin should be given due credit.

The bracket system will run under TNT Sports eye and comprise 32 drivers, ranked according to their performance from three stints during Amazon Prime's broadcast.

The in-season tournament will run for five weeks straight and unlike the conventional scoring system in NASCAR, the $1 million event will be a knockout tournament. This means, to ace the event, the driver couldn't afford to lose even a single race.

Witnessing Hamlin's opinion turn into a reality, Larson reacted to the upcoming tournament (via X):

"LFG"

The fans were quick to remember what Denny Hamlin expressed during one of his podcasts about the bracket system and flooded the comment section asking for due credit for the Joe Gibbs Racing driver.

"** brought to you by @dennyhamlin and @jareddallen from Actions Detrimental... Give credit where its due!," wrote one fan.

"Dennys great. What else is there to say,?" another fan added.

"@dennyhamlin should be getting some type of royalties right," one fan expressed.

Even the legendary driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. came forward and appreciated Hamlin's efforts as he replied to NASCAR's revelation and wrote:

"You did it @dennyhamlin #BracketChallenge @DirtyMoMedia"

One fan was seemingly unhappy with the JGR driver's name not being present in the credits and expressed:

"Give credit to @dennyhamlin cowards!"

"Give @dennyhamlin the credit he deserves," another fan concurred.

Denny Hamlin reacts to the $1 million announcement after his words in 2023 came to fruition

NASCAR completed its 75-year journey last year, but the format of the high-octane sport lacked the modern touch that's been witnessed in several sports lately and has enhanced the allure of competitive sports worldwide.

During the Actions Detrimental podcast in 2023, Denny Hamlin expressed his thoughts on having something out of the box amid the regular season and said:

"I have a fix. We're going to have a bracket challenge. You have 10 weeks to get yourself in the top 32 in points. Five weeks in a row where you have a head-to-head competition and you're seeded based off on where you are in points at week 10."

"So the number one seed is whoever's first in points, they will be going up against the 32nd-placed guy in points this week. So on, so forth," the JGR driver added.

Motorsports reporter Jacob Feldman was one among those who reported about the new format and got hold of Denny Hamlin's reply as the latter opined on his idea becoming a reality.

The 2025 season's complete schedule is yet to be unearthed, courtesy of a split media rights deal between the new players, Amazon Prime, and TNT Sports for 10 races.