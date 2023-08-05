“Give me all you got in the boos” - Denny Hamlin unfazed despite getting booed on his home track at Richmond

Denny Hamlin is one of those NASCAR drivers who divides opinion. Many find his antics and borderline hard racing necessary for the sport, while others wish he would tone things down and let his racing do most of the talking.

The man from Tampa, Florida, started the season by admitting to deliberately wrecking fellow driver Ross Chastain in a Phoenix race. He doesn’t seem too bothered by the reaction he is continuing to evoke among a certain section of the racing series’ fanbase.

Speaking on his ‘Actions Detrimental with Denny Hamlin’ podcast on Dirty Mo Media, Denny Hamlin basically asked all of his critics to keep booing him as he did not care.

Responding to a question that addressed the fact that he got booed even during his home races, the #11 Joe Gibbs Racing driver wanted to keep the boos coming.

“Give me all you got in the boos buddy, as you can see, my care level is so low on that," Hamlin said. "Just keep making noise, please! When they call my name, don’t just sit there. Don’t clap."

“I either want a loud shout or give me all you got in the boos," he added. "I want noise, I want volume!”

It’s certainly an interesting take from Denny Hamlin. But if there is anything that he is consistent about, it is that he genuinely does not mind riling up fans who would prefer to let their displeasures known about him.

Hamlin's comments garnered a mixed reaction from fans. Many people vowed never to boo Hamlin, while others said they did not need his encouragement to boo him since they planned on doing it anyway.

Denny Hamlin unhappy at ‘disgraceful’ Hall of Fame voting

Denny Hamlin also made the headlines recently when he took to social media to lambast the voting criteria for the Class of 2024 NASCAR Hall of Fame.

Hamlin was unhappy with the fact that Jimmie Johnson, a seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, did not make it to the Hall of Fame as a unanimous selection despite the fact that he clearly deserved the honor.

The fact that he was included in the Hall of Fame anyway did not seem to be much of a deterrent to Hamlin’s tweet, as he called the voting process ‘a joke’ on Twitter.

“Not unanimous. What a joke, a disgrace to one of the sport’s greatest ever. Make it public who said no and remove them from the voting panel.”

He further went on to expand on what he believed were the reasons why some of the panel members chose not to vote for Jimmie Johnson. Hamlin also went on to ask for a more transparent voting system.

“1. You don’t like them. 2. You weren’t voted in unanimously and are repaying the favor. 3. You feel as though they will have other years to get in and wanna vote for someone in their final year of eligibility. 4. You voted for a 'buddy' instead. 5. Haven’t watched a race in the last 20 years.”