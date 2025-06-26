"Gives you a little bit more diversity": Kyle Busch speaks in favor of a NASCAR schedule overhaul 

Former Cup Series driver Kyle Busch was recently featured in an interview with FrontStretch media ahead of the upcoming EchoPark race. During the interaction, Busch gave his views on NASCAR's idea of adding new tracks to the schedule.

The 40-year-old driver has had a successful career in all three series. He began his Cup Series career in 2003 with Hendrick Motorsports and landed a full-time seat in 2005 with the team.

He then joined Joe Gibbs Racing in 2008 and stayed with the team for over a decade. Busch transitioned to Richard Childress Racing in 2023. During his 22-year stint in the Cup Series, he has secured 63 wins, 252 top-five finishes, and 387 top-ten finishes with 34 pole positions in 731 starts.

Kyle Busch has driven on several tracks, and reflecting on the same, he claimed to be in favor of NASCAR's idea of adding new tracks to the Cup Series schedule. He told the media (via FrontStretch on X):

"I think the schedule having variation is really cool. I think that's great. I think it gives you a little bit more diversity within your fan base in the areas of the country that you can go races, as long as you can kind of spread it around a little bit, like if you go run Charlotte, Rockingham, Darlington, and North Wilkesboro, all within a two-month span. You're recruiting the same people, right? So, but going to Mexico is obviously new people." [01:30 onwards]

"You know, being able to go back to Chicagoland, maybe, if that's on the table, that would be cool. San Diego would be cool. I know we've picked up some new fans and some different areas of the different trades racetracks that we've gone to, so let's keep it going," he concluded.

Kyle Busch last competed in the Great American Getaway 400 Presented by VISITPA.COM at Pocono Raceway on Sunday, June 22, 2025. He qualified outside the top 20 drivers in P26 and finished the race in P20, earning 17 points.

"We just lost the air racing in traffic": Kyle Busch gave his candid take on his Pocono Raceway mishap

Former Xfinity Series champion Kyle Busch had a bad day at the Pocono Raceway. He spun out during the race, sustaining heavy damage to his #8 Chevy Camaro ZL1, and struggled in traffic.

During the Great American Getaway 400 Presented by VISITPA.COM, Busch was battling for the 24th position but unfortunately spun on turn 2, resulting in a multi-car pile-up on the track, collecting Christopher Bell, Shane van Gisbergen, and Ty Dillon.

However, the RCR driver kept the car on the track, but the crash took a toll on his ride. Reflecting on the same, Kyle Busch told NBC Sports:

"Our Chevrolet team worked hard today at Pocono Raceway to overcome obstacles. A speeding penalty on pit road put us behind at the end of Stage 1, then we ended up with heavy damage to our Chevy after spinning towards the end of Stage 2. We just lost the air racing in traffic."

The #8 Chevy Camaro ZL1 driver ranks 19th in the Cup Series points table, extending his winless streak. He has secured five top-ten finishes and one top-five finish in 17 starts this season.

