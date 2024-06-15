“Glad it’s not another road course”: Brad Keselowski approves Iowa Speedway’s overdue entry into NASCAR Cup schedule

RFK Racing driver Brad Keselowski has expressed his dismay at the road courses that are being added to the NASCAR Cup Series calendar. He also mentioned that he is excited to race at the Iowa Speedway as it suits the stock cars.

NASCAR is traditionally known for racing on oval circuits, which provide extreme speeds as the race progresses and let the cars draft each other. This is good for a stock car, as the aerodynamics do not allow them to corner at very high speeds like in other racing series.

However, the sport has recently started adding quite a bit of road courses to its calendar. The race at the Circuit of the Americas is one such example. In the midst of that, NASCAR announced that the Cup Series will race on the 0.8-mile Iowa Speedway from the current season. Brad Keselowski, who is seemingly not a huge fan of road courses, was glad with this decision, as he said:

"I’m glad it’s not another road course. It seems like every time we add a new venue to the sport, ‘Oh, a road course.’ It’s nice to add a new venue to this sport that’s an actual stock car-esque track and that’s clearly what Iowa is, so I’m really pumped for this community."

Brad Keselowski expects a "different" race at Iowa owing to the repavement of the track

NASCAR has raced in Iowa earlier with the Xfinity Series and also the Truck Series. Many drivers, including Keselowski, gained experience on the track. However, heading towards the inaugural Cup Series race, the surface has been repaved.

The asphalt has been repaired and repaved, which could make the racing a bit different, even for those who have had previous experience on the track. Talking about the same, Brad Keselowski said:

"Ultimately, we can’t have racetracks falling apart on us during our events, so I’m certainly not about to dig into it, but it is gonna be different than what we’ve seen in the past. We won’t be up against the fence. One, the new asphalt is very smooth and the outside asphalt right up against the fence is not. It reminds me of some of those teeth chattering moments up there wrapping the fence in the past. It is gonna be a very different style of race. We have a lot to learn."

Along with Brad Keselowski, Kyle Busch also expressed his doubts about the performance of the Next Gen cars on the track earlier.