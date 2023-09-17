“Glad it’s over”: Kevin Harvick reacts after being knocked out of NASCAR playoffs at Bristol

NASCAR legend Kevin Harvick, who has faced a tumultuous season in 2023, saw his final shot at a championship slip away in the last Cup Series playoff race at Bristol.

The 47-year-old, poised to step away from full-time racing, grappled with challenges throughout the year, culminating in a disappointing 29th-place finish at the Bristol Motor Speedway, steering the #4 Ford car for Stewart-Haas Racing.

This disheartening result in Bristol not only marked the end of Harvick's playoff run but also sealed the fate of three other drivers - Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Michael McDowell, and defending champion Joey Logano - who have also been eliminated from contention.

Kevin Harvick, known for his candid and straight-shooting demeanor, did not mince words when he shared his post-race sentiments with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio from the grid. He expressed his frustration, saying,

"There wasn't a flash of brilliance from the time we took it off the truck. Glad it's over."

Reflecting on the three playoff races, Harvick candidly assessed their performance, stating,

"We could've won Darlington, we were off at Kansas and terrible here."

Kevin Harvick believes Stewart-Haas Racing had "no chance" from the beginning

Encapsulates the team's inconsistent run throughout the year, in a candid evaluation of the entire season, Harvick acknowledged,

"It is what it is. I mean, that's really about how we ran all year, right? Barely made the playoffs. We've been a hit and miss all year."

When questioned about the potential relief of racing without the playoff pressure for the remainder of his final full-time season, Harvick offered a reserved response, stating,

"I don't know, we'll find out."

As the reality sank in that his last chance at a championship had slipped away, Kevin Harvick affirmed that he or the team were not in contention of the NASCAR Cup Series championship from the get go. When asked about his feelings as he saw his last shot at the championship pass away, Harvick expressed

"We've never had a chance."

In a season marked by trials and tribulations, Kevin Harvick's final season at the circuit comes to a bittersweet end. Despite the frustrations and disappointments, his legacy in NASCAR remains indelible, leaving an enduring mark on the sport he dedicated his life to.

As he bids farewell from the sport, it remains to be seen what holds next in the life and career of the former Cup Series and Xfinity Series champion.