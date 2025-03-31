"Go get 'em Casey': Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s wife Amy and kids display steadfast support for Garage 66 racer 

Dale Earnhardt Jr.‘s wife and kids were seen rooting for Casey Mears ahead of Sunday’s (March 30) race at Martinsville Speedway. After spending six years away from the NASCAR Cup Series, Mears returned for a one-off appearance in the Cook Out 400 at the Virginia paper clip.

Ad

Cheering for Mears in Amy’s recent Instagram story, Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s youngest daughter, Nicole, exclaimed,

“Go get ‘em Casey!”

Amy captioned her story, saying,

“Excited for it friend ©cimearsgang today! Go get em!”

Here is a screenshot of the same:

(Source: Amy Earnhardt/Instagram)

Back in the day, Mears used to be Dale Jr.'s teammate at Hendrick Motorsports. In 2009, Mears moved to Richard Childress Racing, replacing Clint Bowyer behind the wheel of the No. 07 Jack Daniel's Chevrolet Impala SS. Following his stay at HMS, Mears served stints at Key Motorsports and Joe Gibbs Racing as well.

Ad

Trending

Fast forward to 2025: Mears joined forces with Garage 66, hoping to log his 500th career start in the NASCAR Cup Series. He is currently at 490 (after Martinsville), so Garage 66 will have him around for 10 more races in the No. 66 HitchGO Ford Mustang Dark Horse before the season ends.

“I’m happy. I appreciate the opportunity to get to 490, 490 starts, and you know, just happy that I was able to come back and do this and my kids seen me race,” Mears said, during a post-race interview with Toby Christie of Racing America. “Wish we had better performance but now we have a little more warning.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Mears doesn’t know which track he will be visiting next. As such, NASCAR is ahead of its eighth race of the season, scheduled for April 6 at Darlington Raceway. Fans can watch the race from 3 pm ET onwards on Fox Sports 1 or listen to radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s wife Amy Earnhardt unveils her Nicole and Isla’s “resurrection” project

In another Instagram story, Amy Earnhardt uploaded a picture of her daughters, Nicole and Isla’s “resurrection garden”. The said “garden” was a few tiny plants inside a large flowerpot, next to three crosses that the girls seemed to have made out of twigs.

Ad

Amy captioned the story, saying,

“Resurrection Garden by Nicole and Isla.”

(Source: Amy Earnhardt/Instagram)

Dale Jr. and Amy have been married since 2016. The couple had their first child. Isla Rose on April 30, 2018. Two years later, in 2020, they welcomed Nicole Lorraine into the world.

Ad

In an episode of the Dale Jr. Download, in May 2018, the two-time NASCAR Xfinity Series champion reflected on experiencing fatherhood for the first time. He said (via People),

“The love that you have is more than ever ... You feel this love for this baby that is not a love that you’ve felt for anyone else.”

Dale Jr. retired at the end of the 2017 season with 600 Cup starts to his credit. In 2021, he was inducted into the prestigious NASCAR Hall of Fame. Today, he serves as an on-air commentator for TNT Sports and Amazon Prime’s coverage of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback