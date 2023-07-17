“Go get one more at this joint”: Kevin Harvick’s crew chief Rodney Childers before the NASCAR race in Loudon

Kevin Harvick starts P13 for the NASCAR Cup Series race in New Hampshire today. The race was originally scheduled to take place on Sunday but was postponed to Monday due to predicted rain and wet conditions.

Just before the race began, Kevin Harvicks's crew chief Rodney Childers gave Harvick a couple of words of encouragement over the team radio. He said,

"Have fun. Go get one more at this joint."

This will be Harvick's final race at New Hampshire as he is set to retire end of the 2023 season. Harvick will be looking to extract as much as he can for himself and his team.

Despite having a difficult season this year, Harvick is still hopeful about his team's chances of winning. He emphasized the significance of grabbing the proper moments by recalling races like Nashville and Phoenix, when the car had tremendous speed before terrible circumstances ruined their progress.

Harvick has a particular place in his heart for New Hampshire since it is the state where he first saw success in his remarkable career. In the NASCAR Cup Series, Kevin Harvick has triumphed four times at New Hampshire Speedway, demonstrating his skill on this difficult track in 2006, 2016, 2018, and 2019.

Kevin Harvick thinks SHR still has the potential for a win despite the recent setbacks

With 60 Cup Series wins and endless achievements, Kevin Harvick will bid goodbye to the sport at the end of the 2023 season. Halfway through his final NASCAR season, he still believes that the team has the potential to win a race or two.

Even though Stewart-Haas Racing has had a difficult season overall, Harvick has worked hard to get the most out of his car each and every week. With seven top-ten finishes, Harvick has more than his three SHR teammates put together. He has maintained his position in the top 10 in regular season points despite the fact that they are stuck well down in the rankings.

"We’ve had a couple of chances to win races, and it just hadn’t all come together to be able to get to victory lane. From the competition side, I think everything has gone well," he said during the media day at NHSM.

If no unexpected winners emerge in the upcoming races, Kevin Harvick will probably be comfortably placed in the playoffs based only on points. He is more than 100 points over the cutoff mark but he would love to win a race for his team in his final season.