“Go straight to the clothing store”: Kevin Harvick takes playful jibe at Denny Hamlin amid his Vegas jackpot spree

In a hilarious clip on FOX, Kevin Harvick took a funny jibe at Denny Hamlin. The notable comment was on the sweater the latter wore during a jackpot win at a Las Vegas casino.

Hamlin is a prominent NASCAR driver and team owner. Hamlin began racing at 7 and slowly progressed through mini stocks and stock cars before moving up to NASCAR full time in 2004 with Joe Gibbs Racing. The Tampa, Florida native has won 48 Cup Series races, including the Daytona 500 on three occasions. He founded the NASCAR team, 23XI Racing with NBA legend, Michael Jordan in 2020. The 44-year-old was named one of NASCAR's 75 Greatest Drivers in 2023, marking him as a potential Hall of Famer for his contributions to motorsports.

Hamlin won a jackpot at a Las Vegas Casino worth $126,000, to which the former driver and now broadcaster Harvick pointed out the sweater he was wearing and called it "ugly" in a hilarious dig. On NASCAR on FOX he said:

"I have no idea what he is playing but he should go straight to the clothing store and buy a new sweater," Harvick said.

"...well, he definitely won the ugly sweater competition," he added.

Kevin Harvick is a former NASCAR driver with a storied career and established himself as one of the most successful drivers in NASCAR history. The winner of the 2014 NASCAR Cup Series championship holds the record for the most Cup Series wins at Phoenix Raceway with nine victories.

Harvick drove for notable teams like Richard Childress Racing and Stewart-Haas Racing before retiring from NASCAR. Because of his consistency to perform under pressure, he earned the nickname The Closer, bestowed upon him by NASCAR fans. Post-retirement, he moved to a broadcasting role with FOX and also hosts his podcast Kevin Harvick's Happy Hour.

Kevin Harvick worried for Christopher Bell's 2025 campaign despite the JGR star being 'lights out'

Kevin Harvick also shared his perspective on Christopher Bell's impressive start to the 2025 season. Speaking on his "Happy Hour" podcast, Harvick acknowledged Bell's dominance after winning three consecutive races at Atlanta, Circuit of the Americas, and Phoenix.

"The only thing that worries me at this point is just so much success in the beginning of the year that they aren’t working, you know, they’re not going to have that same motivation that some of the guys that are not there will to gain that edge as they go through the year. But right now? They are lights out,” Harvick said.

Harvick identified Bell as the emerging leader at Joe Gibbs Racing, noting how his position within the organization has evolved thanks to increased confidence.

