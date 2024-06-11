“GOAT 2.0 behind Kyle Larson”: Fans react to Chase Elliott’s bump and run on Ross Chastain at Sonoma

Fans reacted to a clip recorded on Chase Elliott's in-car camera that witnessed him putting a bumper into Ross Chastain. Elliott is currently on a steady bounce back from last season's woes, with a win, six top 5s, and eight top 10s under his belt already.

Elliott finished fourth last Sunday at the Sonoma Raceway, while Chastain finished behind him in P5.

Elliott's first win of the current season came at the Texas Motor Speedway, which booked him a berth in this year's playoffs. The former Cup Series champion also won in the prestigious All-Star Race and was voted the Most Popular Driver in the NASCAR Cup Series for four years straight.

The Dawsonville native has finished in the top 20 in every race of the season. Reflecting on the same, NASCAR posted on X,

"The No. 9 wanted that top-five finish."

"@chaseelliott has finished in the top 20 every race this season."

Several fans reacted to that, with one calling Elliott the greatest of all time behind his Hendrick Motorsports teammate, Kyle Larson.

"Goat 2.0 Behind Larson," the fan said.

Another fan was surprised to see the aggressive side of Chase Elliott and said,

"Usually don’t see Chase being that aggressive."

Here are a few other reactions to the footage of Elliott making a hit-and-run on the Trackhouse Racing sensation.

"Better nail the run part of bump and run when you pull it out on Ross," a fan said.

"Pretty sad we are just now seeing this a day later. I’m sure all of the fans would’ve loved this," said a fan, noting that the video wasn't shown during the race coverage.

"Was wondering how he went from 7th to 4th on the last lap. Glad FOX made sure it found out a day later," added another one.

On that note, a fan wrote, "cool to see this a day later since fox didn’t care"

In his eight starts at the Californian racetrack, Chase Elliott has four top 5s and two top 10s. He has led a combined 52 laps here. Chase Elliott currently stands second on points and looks forward to bagging his second win of the season next week at IOWA Speedway.

Chase Elliott had something to say about race-winner Kyle Larson

Chase Elliott is known for his prowess at road courses. However, Kyle Larson won the 110-lap road course race last week. Moments later, Elliott revealed that he would have loved to chase Larson down as the latter charged towards the start-finish line. Nevertheless, he knew he wasn't as fast as Larson.

"Obviously, would’ve loved a shot, but I just got too far behind anyway," Elliott told Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports.“I don’t think I was as fast as he was, but thought we had a really solid car, and in the mix, for sure. But just lost too much time. You’re not going to make up that much ground, when you fall that far behind.”

As of today, both Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson are in the 2024 playoff rumble. Elliott missed making it to the playoffs last year, which was the first time since he joined Hendrick Motorsports.

With just 10 races to go till the postseason, the Hendrick Motorsports duo are the top two contenders on points. This means either of the two could likely be the regular points champion.