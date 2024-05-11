“GOAT my a**”: NASCAR Fans spare Kyle Busch no mercy post Darlington spin

The ninth NASCAR Truck Series contention at the Darlington Raceway witnessed an early exit of the Spire Motorsports driver Kyle Busch. The 39-year-old lost control of his #7 Chevy, following which his lackluster showdown attracted merciless jibes from the fanbase.

The ninth contention on the 2024 calendar witnessed Ross Chastain benefitting from the late-race restart to etch his maiden win this year and first Truck Series win since 2022. While battling for contention against Corey Heim on Lap 2, Busch maneuvered from the inside line in pursuit to take charge of the pack.

His #7 Truck struggled as it entered Turn 2 on the 1.366-mile asphalt and despite having sufficient room from Heim's ride, Busch's move backfired and his truck got loose, drifting down and slamming hard into the inside wall.

Here is the video of the #7 Truck spinning out (via FOX: NASCAR on X):

The fans were quick to take note of Kyle Busch's Darlington spin and didn't spare the Spire Motorsports driver with their reactions. One fan expressed their "love" in seeing the wreck, while condemning Busch and wrote:

"😂 😂 😂 Things you love to see. GOAT my ass 😂 😂 😂"

Another fan claimed that the #7 Chevy driver is out of his dominant form and commented:

"BAMF... he was not tonight."

This fan took a sarcastic jibe at Kyle as no one caused the wreck but him and wrote:

"Solar flare took out Kyle Busch"

One fan aimed at Busch's wasted efforts and added:

"All that waiting just to wreck yourself outta 2"

This fan didn't take Busch's early exit well and opined:

"If he didn’t want to race he should have went home and let somebody else race that truck"

One fan took a dig at the Nevada native's exit and wrote:

"We got a race now! Woooooo!!!"

Kyle Busch weighs in on his double whammy of setbacks at Darlington Raceway

On Lap 2, Busch's ride and odds of winning suffered a big blow, but the crew managed to resend his Chevrolet Silverado on track after some minor repair work in the nick of time. Nevertheless, the too-tough-to-tame track had something else to offer for the Spire Motorsports driver.

A while later on Lap 12, Kyle Busch again fell victim to a wreck. However, this time, there was no coming back as his #7 Chevy's run-flat tire got cut, sending the 64x Truck Series winner into the Turn 1 wall, demolishing the entire right of the truck.

Even though Busch started his Buckle Up South Carolina 200 run in fourth place and ran the battle for the lead the next moment, his stint lasted a mere 12 laps. Post his dismal outing at Darlington, he outlined his saddening run, saying (via Defined Fate on Youtube):

"I don't know how close he [Corey Heim] was I don't know if he was on my door, I don't know if I lost air. It just instantly just stepped out. The truck was wrecked there was no reason why it should have been back out on the racetrack."

Kyle Busch is placed 57th in the Truck Series, with two wins, three top-5s, and three top-10s to his name.