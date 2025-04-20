“God loves us”: Kyle Busch features in wife Samantha’s Easter family picture 

Kyle Busch, the NASCAR icon, was spotted in his wife’s Easter celebration post on Instagram. Samantha Busch captioned the post with gratitude for a beautiful service.

Kyle and Samantha got married on December 31, 2010 after meeting at a NASCAR race weekend in 2007 and dating for nearly two years. Their wedding took place at Holy Name Cathedral in Chicago. Samantha holds a psychology degree from Purdue University and has showcased her versatility as an author, a model, a lifestyle blogger, and in an executive role with her ownership of Kyle Busch Motorsports with her husband.

Easter Sunday was celebrated around the world on April 20, and Samantha Busch also attended a service with her family at a church. She shared the following post on Instagram afterwards:

"He is not here; He is risen, just as He said 🙌 Grateful to attend a beautiful service with my family to hear just how much our God loves us. @elevationlkn @elevationchurch"

Kyle Busch is one of the most prolific racecar drivers with record setting achievements in all three national series. Busch began racing in the Truck Series at the age of 16 and made his Cup debut in 2004. He earned his first win with Hendrick Motorsports before moving to Joe Gibbs Racing in 2008. Busch has accumulated 63 NASCAR Cup Series wins with two Cup Series Championships in 2015 and 2019.

Busch has shown incredible consistency this season and has already secured four top-ten finishes in the first nine races of his season along with one top-five finish and 15th place in the standings with 204 points.

Kyle Busch's wife Samantha reflects on her ‘really special’ experience

Samantha Busch shared an emotional reflection on her husband Kyle Busch and their nine-year-old son Brexton racing together for the first time at North Carolina’s Millbridge Speedway on March 26, 2025. In an Instagram video posted two days later, she described the event as “really special”, emphasizing how both Kyle and Brexton had long anticipated this moment.

Samantha revealed that Kyle had meticulously planned Brexton’s racing progression since childhood, and the family viewed the head-to-head race as a milestone in their shared motorsports journey. She said:

“This is a really special night to get to watch Kyle and Brexton race together. It's something that Braxton has honestly talked about since he started racing. And frankly, it's something Kyle's talked about since Brexton started. Kyle's always had in his head his progression from Brexton. At this age, he's going to do this. So now it starts here tonight. Really exciting.”

During the 20-lap 600cc Winged Micros feature race, Kyle and Brexton battled for fifth place before the two-time Cup Series champion surged to a podium finish (P3), while Brexton settled for sixth after a late mistake.

