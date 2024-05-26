“God’s blessed us with so much”: Coach Joe Gibbs reacts after Ty Gibbs achieves major NASCAR Milestone

In his second full-time season in NASCAR's top flight, Ty Gibbs has finally unlocked a major milestone. He is now the second youngest pole winner after he registered the fastest time in qualifying for this Sunday's Coke-600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

And because of this feat, his grandfather and team boss, Coach Joe Gibbs, was extremely delighted.

After the qualifying session, Gibbs was asked by journalist Claire Lang about his thoughts on Gibbs being the second youngest pole sitter in history at Charlotte. She also wondered if Coach Gibbs was making a big deal about his grandson's achievement as the young Gibbs didn't make a big deal about it.

"Yeah, we make a bigger deal than he does. And certainly his mother, the whole family, we got everybody, is really excited about it. I think the way you relate to this is every mother and father out there. When your kid does something special or grandkid, it's just a super feeling. This has been his dream, so we're excited. God's blessed us so much with our family but our whole family is enjoying this," the Joe GIbbs Racing boss said.

He was subsequently asked whether he looked at Ty Gibbs winning the pole from the perspective of Grandpa Gibbs, Coach Gibbs, or team owner Gibbs, to which he replied,

"I'm Ty's granddad. It's kind of fun doing that."

Ty Gibbs has not only impressed but shown growth from his rookie season

So far in the 2024 Cup season, Ty Gibbs has not only impressed with his results, but he has also shown a lot of growth from his rookie year.

At this stage of the season last year, Gibbs had 4 finishes inside the top 10 and none inside the top 5. However, this year, he already has 4 finishes inside the top 5 and 3 inside the top 10. In the whole of the 2023 season, Gibbs had 4 finishes inside the top 5, but he has already matched that figure not even halfway into the current season.

Gibbs' progress was something that his crew chief Chris Gayle touched on after his third-place finish at COTA in March earlier this year. He said (via NASCAR):

“[He’s] ahead of schedule probably. We’re right on pace where he’s doing a good job, but I think we’re going to take two steps forward, and there will be one every now and then we regress on because we’re still ahead of schedule. It’s still early in his career."

Gibbs' crew chief added how being this high in points and having a start to the season they've had, even if they take a step back, they can still be in good shape.

Since that third place finish in COTA in March, Ty Gibbs didn't finish inside the top 5 for a while until recently. In the most recent Cup race (points) at Darlington, Gibbs went on to score his career-best result yet, a runner-up finish.

And now heading into Charlotte, Ty Gibbs is going to start on pole, hoping that he can convert it into the first Cup win of his career.