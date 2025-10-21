“God’s grace wrapped around us”: AJ Allmendinger’s wife Tara expresses emotions after husband’s terrifying Talladega crash

AJ Allmendinger's wife, Tara, shared a heartfelt reflection on the Kaulig Racing driver's scary wreck at Talladega Superspeedway. She noted that the incident served as a reminder of how 'sacred' love and family can be.Allmendinger retired from Sunday's Yellawood 500 after just 51 laps into the 193-lap event. Right before Stage 1 ended, the No.16 driver was running the inside lane on the front row when a push from Erik Jones got Noah Gragson squirrelly and into Allmendinger.The Kaulig Racing driver slammed the outside walls and came to a dead stop with smoke billowing out of his car. He was helped out of his car, but was seen limping his way to the chase vehicle.Reflecting upon the incident, Tara shared an X post with a series of family portraits attached.&quot;It’s easy to get caught up in the fast lane… until life reminds you to be still. Yesterday could have been different, but God’s grace wrapped around us. AJ walked away. Aero smiled. And I was reminded just how sacred love, family, and another day together truly are,&quot; she wrote.AJ Allmendinger and Tara have been together since 2015, and have been married since 2019. They're proud parents to a two-year-old named Aero James Allmendinger. Tara is a fromer beauty paegent contestant who was crowned the Mrs. North Carolina America 2021.&quot;A hard hit for my old body&quot;: AJ Allmendinger on his Talladega wreckAfter AJ Allmendinger was cleared by the infield care center, he met with reporters and went over the whole ordeal. He was dissapointed to wreck out after finding himself among the frontrunners, but was grateful to come away unscathed.&quot;I feel all right. It knocked the breath out of me. As I stopped it, I felt like the car was catching on fire, so got out and tried to get my breath back. Feel OK now. I’ll probably be sore. A hard hit for my old body,&quot; he said via NBC Sports.&quot;Looked like Noah got turned getting in the corner, and it turned me straight up into the fence. So it’s disappointing. It’s why I hate this place.....But at the end of the day, I get to kiss Tara and Aero and I’ll be a little sore. Other than that, just disappointing,&quot; he added.AJ Allmendinger was marked 34th in the finishing order. The Kaulig driver has shown flashes of speed in the playoffs this year. He scored top-10 results at Darlington and the Charlotte Roval, but finished outside the top-30 thrice.At his best, the 43-year-old grabbed his first pole in ten years at Bristol Motor Speedway. Allmendinger led 24 laps and recorded the fastest time of the race, but retired from the event with 92 laps to go.