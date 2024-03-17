NASCAR, the high-speed, thrilling, unidimensional American sport, has been around for quite some time now. But many want NASCAR to start racing beyond America's borders.

As the world grows increasingly interconnected, the exhilarating motorsport spectacle transcends borders, captivating racing enthusiasts across the globe. Japan, a land synonymous with automotive heritage and a passion for motorsports, could be NASCAR's next breeding ground.

The concept of staging a NASCAR race overseas is not a mere dream; it's a strategic consideration that has been in talks within the organization's ranks. Chad Seigler, NASCAR's vice president and chief international officer, has openly acknowledged the sport's ambition to venture beyond the United States, recognizing the immense potential for brand awareness and revenue growth.

As rosy as NASCAR expansion plans may sound, veteran driver Denny Hamlin begs to differ. Denny Hamlin, a seasoned driver with Joe Gibbs Racing and a part-time NASCAR team owner, has expressed his belief in the existence of a fervent fan base in Japan.

However, he has also acknowledged the logistical and impractical hurdles that might hamper NASCAR's expansion plans. Speaking at the Bristol pre-race media conference on Saturday, this is what Hamlin had to say when asked about a potential motorsport audience in Japan and room for his brand to grow abroad.

"The problem is our schedule; just nowhere to fit it in, especially going over that far across the world, I think it’d be very, very difficult to make that happen. But I definitely think that there’s a market for it, but I don’t know whether it’s feasible or not."

His assessment resonates with the sentiments of Formula 1 driver Kamui Kobayashi, who wants NASCAR racing in Japan.

Kamui Kobayashi's quest to bring NASCAR to Japan

NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard

Kamui Kobayashi, a former Formula 1 driver, has expressed his desire to bring NASCAR to Japan.

As he prepares to take on the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) race on March 24, Kobayashi's conviction in the potential of NASCAR to captivate Japanese audiences has only grown stronger.

"It's (NASCAR) amazing compared to any type of car, even Formula One," Kobayashi said in an interview with Autoweek. "It sounds noisy, but it's one of the greatest sounds. If you bring it to Japan, I think people will be impressed with the sound."

He added:

"There's a big opportunity to bring NASCAR to Japan. I think many people are looking forward to watching the Cup car."