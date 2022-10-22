"Going somewhere else is scary" - Kyle Busch on move from JGR to RCR next season

Kyle Busch has achieved a lot of success in his NASCAR career while driving for Joe Gibbs Racing. The 2022 season will now be his last with the organization as he moves to Richard Childress Racing in 2023 after his current team failed to extend his contract.

Busch has been an integral part of JGR in his 15-year-long journey with them, earning 57 of his 60 career wins and two championship titles in 2015 and 2019. In NASCAR and even in any sport, it is rare for a driver to spend 15 years with one team, and then leaving that team is not easy either.

In the latest episode of USA Network’s exclusive documentary series Race for the Championship, the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion opened up about the bitter ending between him and JGR. He said that going into a different team is scary after building a winning momentum with a single organization for a long time.

“What’s crazy is to be in this position in someone’s prime. Change is scary, right? You’ve been in a place for 14-15 years that you’ve built into winning races, winning championships. Going somewhere else is scary.”

After the conclusion of the remaining three races of the season, Busch will be seeing action with a new team, driving the #8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for RCR in the 2023 season. The 37-year-old driver will compete against the JGR team for the first time since 2007.

“Disappointing to me, and so hurtful” – Kyle Busch on separation with Joe Gibbs Racing

In the aforementioned episode of Race for the Championship, Kyle Busch mentioned that he feels disappointed as he didn’t leave his long-time team on good terms. He also mentioned that they were like family until Joe Gibbs turned his back on him after 15 years.

“Something that is so disappointing to me, and so hurtful about this whole situation with JGR, is they were like family. For 15 years, Joe had my back in the stupidest of moments that Kyle Busch was. Like, he was there for me and it’s gone. It just flipped and gone and it’s like nothing I’ve ever been a part of.”

One of the most successful driver-team pairings in NASCAR's history will be seen in action for the last time in the remaining three races of the 2022 season.

