“Going viral all over TikTok”: Kyle Busch’s wife Samantha makes the case for her ‘so cute’ checkered cardigan to fans

Samantha Busch, wife of two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch, recently took to Instagram to share a video adoring a new item in her clothing collection at Shop Samantha Busch. She explained the new checkered black and white cardigan is the perfect outfit for her shoppers as it can practically be paired up with anything.

Samantha, an avid entrepreneur, introduced her new racing-inspired clothing line years after launching her first online clothing shop - Murph Boutique (Murph being her nickname) in 2017. She often shares insights about the new outfits available at her online store and the checkered cardigan is the latest in a long list of her favorites.

Samantha explained why the new cardigan went viral on social media soon after it was introduced in the store, saying:

"Okay, we just got this brand new cardigan on Shop Samantha Busch but it has been going viral all over TikTok and for a good reason."

"First of all, it's soft, cozy, warm but I really love the mix checkered. So like obviously, you have it here (showing the front of the cardigan) and then it's a little bit bigger here (near the side stitches) and then the back's my favorite (having four big chessboard-like squares). So just think this is so cute, obviously with just a pair of Jeans and a T-Shirt. Throw it on some leggings, whatever you choose, this is going to be something that you're reaching for over and over," she encouraged her followers to keep this cardigan as a go-to item in their wardrobe.

Samantha Busch, wife of NASCAR legend Kyle Busch explains why shoppers should pick up her new black-and-white checkered cardigan (@samanthabusch/Instagram)

In her previous story, Kyle Busch's wife posted a video showing off the cardigan while walking up the stairs in her house with a witty caption that clearly suggests that she really loves the cardigan and picked it up without much thought.

"That feeling when you proved your husband wrong and were ready on time," the caption read.

Kyle Busch's wife shares the 2025 pop-up schedule for her online store

As Kyle Busch looks to bounce back after a disappointing 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, finishing 20th in the final standings, Samantha is also gearing up for an exciting year ahead. She recently announced her plans to bring Shop Samantha Busch to select NASCAR races in 2025.

Through a recent Instagram post, she revealed a pop-up schedule for her clothing line, allowing fans to shop in person at various tracks throughout the season. Samantha expressed her excitement about these events, stating that meeting her followers at NASCAR weekends was often the highlight of her experience.

“Ready to shop, connect, and make 2025 unforgettable?” she shared with her audience.

Samantha Busch encouraged fans to save the schedule and attend meet-and-greet sessions at their favorite races.

