"Good to have different types of racing" - Brad Keselowski and Denny Hamlin concur on variation in races; fans react

Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing boss and driver Brad Keselowski approved of the recently concluded EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Richmond Raceway.

The event was the first short-track race of the season and also one of Keselowski’s best races, where he recorded a 13th place finish.

Judging from the previous races, this one was quite unique, with several cautions and a long green-flag run.

However, some NASCAR fans felt as if the race was overrated and didn’t meet their expectations. According to reports, a huge number of fans were impressed with the event, while a small portion were not pleased with it.

The No. 6 driver of the Ford Mustang was among those who were impressed with how the race went down. While expressing his satisfaction, Keselowski wrote on his Twitter account and stated:

“I liked yesterdays race, it was a nice change of pace from the last few weeks,” Keselowski said. “Think it’s good to have different types of racing week to week for the fans”

"I liked yesterdays race, it was a nice change of pace from the last few weeks," Keselowski said. "Think it's good to have different types of racing week to week for the fans"

Denny Hamlin, who emerged victorious at the event, also had no doubts about his enjoyment of the race. He agreed with Brad’s point, stating:

“100 percent. 36 weeks of the same is a bad formula for long term success,”

Denny Hamlin

"100 percent. 36 weeks of the same is a bad formula for long term success,"

Fans reported a mixture of positive and negative feedback. One fan replied to Hamlin, stating:

One fan replied to Hamlin, stating:

"Since you won, are you going to stop crying about Hendrick having an advantage?"

Another fan agreed with Keselowski, but expressed his disappointment that other fans didn't feel the same.

Another fan agreed with Keselowski, but expressed his disappointment that other fans didn't feel the same, stating:

"I thought it was too, but unfortunately a lot of fans don't like it unless you guys are tearing up your stuff. I wish those fans would just watch demolition derby's if that's what they like."

Another fan congratulated Keselowski for the work well done.

2022 has been a tough season for Brad Keselowski in the NASCAR Cup Series

Brad Keselowski has had a rocky season since posting an admirable finish in his first race. He has failed to reach the top ten finish again.

After a string of disappointing performances, many thought his racing was becoming more predictable. However, the No. 6 driver seems to have changed his approach, reducing the aggressiveness he began the season with.

The results are beginning to show as he has now recorded three consecutive top-15 finishes in the last three races, finishing 12th, 14th and 13th, respectively. Despite the tough penalties imposed on him by NASCAR, Brad Keselowski is still battling.

If he maintains the same pace, he will be able to recover the 100 points NASCAR deducted from him. It will be hard for him to reach the top position in the table's standings, but he still has enough time to make it happen.

On Saturday, Brad Keselowski will be turning laps at another short track in Martinsville, hunting for his first win of the season.

